Jannik Sinner injury update: Italian dispels lingering worries about hip injury, sheds light on 'positive' test results ahead of French Open 2024

Jannik Sinner recently revealed that he was at peace with his hip injury that once threatened his 2024 French Open participation. He has already reached Paris after having been awarded the second seed in the men's singles main draw.

Sinner decided to not play any tennis after he harmed his right hip during his fourth-round fight against Karen Khachanov at the 2024 Madrid Open on April 30. He defeated Khachanov but pulled out of his quarterfinal clash against Felix Auger-Aliassime.

The Italian then opted out of the Italian Open in a bid to recover in time for the French Open. His presence in Paris, however, remained unconfirmed until his name appeared on the draw.

Sinner further cleared the air on his injured hip when he sat in front of the media in Paris ahead of the tournament. He revealed the medical check-ups were encouraging, hence, he decided to travel.

"I'm not worried about my hip anymore. The last tests we did were very positive, that's why I'm here. I said I would only come if the hip was in good shape," Jannik Sinner said as quoted by Punto de Break.

The World No. 2, however, reckoned the three-week-long hiatus from any kind of on-court action makes him feel rusty.

"Fitness in general isn't perfect. I haven't played tennis in about three weeks, which is long before a Grand Slam. I just try to play day by day," he added.

Jannik Sinner: "Advancing in the first round will help me find my rhythm a little bit"

Jannik Sinner; GETTY

Jannik Sinner will begin his campaign at the 2024 French Open with a meeting against the USA's Christopher Eubanks on Sunday, May 26. He defeated Eubanks at the 2022 US Open in a Round-of-64 matchup, which happens to be their solitary duel thus far.

In the aforementioned presser, Sinner opined a win on Sunday would help his rhythm.

"This is a bit of a different approach in this tournament than it used to be because hopefully advancing in the first round will help me find my rhythm a little bit," the 22-year-old said.

"The most important thing is going to be the mental part and I don't mean being mentally prepared, but accepting things that can happen on the court and then seeing what I can do," he added.

If Jannik Sinner defeats Christopher Eubanks in the opening round at Roland Garros, he will face either Richard Gasquet or Borna Coric.