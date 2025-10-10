Jannik Sinner Injury Update: Italian gives clarification behind his health amid concerns after Shanghai Masters scare

Jannik Sinner's title defense at the 2025 Shanghai Masters came to an unfortunate end in the third round as the Italian had no option but to retire mid-match after experiencing severe cramping. Sinner headed back to Monaco following his heartbreaking exit from Shanghai, but according to two fans, the Italian is doing alright now and should be able to play again soon.Sinner, who was the second seed at the prestigious ATP Masters 1000 hardcourt event, took to the Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena's Stadium Court on Sunday, October 5, to face No. 27 seed Tallon Griekspoor. The Italian narrowly won the first set 7-6(3), but was pegged back by the Dutchman, who won the second 7-5.In the decisive third set, Jannik Sinner began to cramp and not long after, his situation worsened dramatically, as he was barely able to move. Trailing Griekspoor 2-3, the World No. 2 retired, subsequently needing assistance to make his way out of the court. Sinner flew back to his residence in Monte Carlo, Monaco, shortly after his Shanghai exit.Recently, the owner of a bakery and his wife, who were on vacation in Monte Carlo, ran into Sinner while shopping at a supermarket. The husband and wife both happen to be fans of the Italian.According to the husband, Ginetto, Sinner was gracious to acknowledge the married couple and even took a selfie with them. Ginetto also claimed that the former No. 1 assured them that he's well following his concerning cramping episode at the 2025 Shanghai Masters.&quot;Before saying goodbye, we even chatted a little: Jannik told us he's fine now,&quot; Ginetto said. (as reported by Gazzetta di Parma)Jannik Sinner set to arrive in Saudi Arabia soon for Six Kings Slam 2025Jannik Sinner poses with the winner's trophy at the inaugural edition of the Six Kings Slam in 2024 (Source: Getty)Fortunately for Jannik Sinner, his next outing on a tennis court is slated to come not at a competitive tournament, but an exhibition event; the Six Kings Slam in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The Italian participated at the inaugural edition of the event, which took place last year, and took home the $6 million winner's paycheck after coming out on top against Carlos Alcaraz in the final.However, despite being the defending champion at the exhibition tournament, Sinner hasn't received a first-round bye this time around. The Italian is set to clash against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first round and will face Novak Djokovic in the semis if he progresses.The 2025 Six Kings Slam is slated to commence on Wednesday, October 15, with its final scheduled for Saturday, October 18.