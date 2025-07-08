Jannik Sinner injury update: Italian to undergo MRI after 'unfortunate fall' ahead of Wimbledon QF against Ben Shelton

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner advanced to the Wimbledon quarter-finals after his fourth-round opponent, Grigor Dimitrov, retired due to a pectoral injury despite being up by two sets. Sinner himself appeared to suffer an elbow issue early in the match.

During the first game, Sinner tumbled on the grass and took the support of his right arm during the fall. He underwent medical treatment, but even after that, he continued to experience consistent discomfort, especially while serving and hitting forehand shots.

"It was a quite unfortunate fall," Sinner told reporters after the game. "I checked the videos a little bit, and it didn't seem a tough one, but I still felt it quite a lot, especially [on the] serve and forehand. I could feel it. So let's see. Tomorrow we are going to check to see how it is, and then we'll see."

Sinner, who no longer has his own physiotherapist and trainer, revealed that he will work with the ATP Tour's physios and get an MRI done on the bruised elbow.

"Here they have good ATP physios, in any case," he said. "The doctor's good. As I said, tomorrow we are going to check with MRI to see if there's something serious, and then we try to adjust it."

"Let's see what's coming, but it's going to be a problem in two days, no?" he added. "Now I have to focus on other stuff first and hopefully be 100 per cent."

Jannik Sinner is scheduled to face World No. 10 Ben Shelton in the quarterfinals. He hopes the imaging comes back negative so that he can continue playing in his bid for a third Grand Slam title and first Wimbledon championship.

Jannik Sinner had a difficult time in the fourth round against Grigor Dimitrov

Jannik Sinner entered the fourth round game against Grigor Dimitrov as an overwhelming favorite. However, Dimitrov came out as a dark horse in the matchup, winning the first two sets 6-3, 7-5, to brush off his underdog status. In the third game, it was 2-2 before Dimitrov had to retire due to a devastating injury.

After the game, the Italian praised his opponent while also saying that the conditions out there were windy, making it uncomfortable for him.

"He served incredibly well. Very precise, also very fast. Changed up the game very, very well," he said. "It was a bit breezy, and he used the wind in the best possible way. I could feel that he prepared the match in a very good way, and he executed even better.

"He was playing some great tennis ... I think he's showing his potential. It's very unfortunate, as I said on court. I wish him a speedy recovery."

Should the elbow issue prove serious, Jannik Sinner may need to consider withdrawing before Wednesday's quarterfinal matchup against Ben Shelton.

