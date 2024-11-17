Jannik Sinner joins Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal & Roger Federer in elite club after winning ATP Finals 2024

Jannik Sinner defeated Taylor Fritz in the title contest at the 2024 ATP Finals and consequently recorded his 17th top-10 win of the year. With this triumph, the Italian joined Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal in winning 17 or matches against a top-10 opponent in a single season.

Sinner was the top seed at the 2024 ATP Finals and came up against fifth seed Taylor Fritz in the title contest, which was the rematch of their 2024 US Open final, which the Italian also won. Sinner was in sync again against Fritz as he dispatched the American 6-4, 6-4 to win his maiden ATP Finals title.

The 22-year-old hit 18 aces, 28 winners, and committed just nine unforced errors en route to his triumph over Fritz. The win against the World No. 5 American was Sinner's 17th triumph over an opponent ranked in the top 10 of the ATP ranking in 2024. He became the fourth player to achieve the feat after the 'Big 3.'

Novak Djokovic recorded 17+ top 10 wins in a single season, an incredible seven times in his career - 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2023. Meanwhile, Roger Federer comes in second on this list with four seasons (2004, 2006, 2007, 2014), and Rafael Nadal is third with two seasons (2008, 2013).

Jannik Sinner recorded wins over every top 10 player in 2024 except one

Jannik Sinner pictured at ATP Finals 2024 (Source: Getty)

Jannik Sinner has completely dominated the ATP Tour this year with a tour-leading 70 wins and just six losses. Moreover, he was able to defeat every single top 10 opponent he faced this year at least once except Carlos Alcaraz, who emerged victorious against Sinner thrice - semifinals at the Indian Wells Masters and Roland Garros as well as the China Open final.

The highest number of top 10 wins for Sinner this year came against Daniil Medvedev. The duo battled on the court six times in 2024, and the Russian lost to the Italian five times - Australian Open final, Miami Open semifinals, US Open quarterfinals, Shanghai Masters quarterfinals, and ATP Finals group stage.

Next on this list are Novak Djokovic, Andrey Rublev, and Taylor Fritz, who lost to Sinner two times each in 2024. Sinner's other top-10 wins on the 2024 ATP Tour came against Holger Rune, Grigor Dimitrov, Hubert Hurkacz, Alexander Zverev, Alex de Minaur, and Casper Ruud.

