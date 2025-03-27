Jannik Sinner maintains lead over Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev in ATP Race despite not competing in Indian Wells and Miami

Jannik Sinner's three-month doping ban does not seem to affect the Italian's position at the top of the men's tennis rankings. After the ATP calendar's first three big events at Melbourne, Indian Wells, and Miami, it is the Italian who has scored the most ranking points despite not playing at the latter two.

The World No.1 was in sensational form in Melbourne as he lost only one set in seven matches to clinch his third Major. His win gave him 2000 points before he was taken out of action from the Tour in February due to his doping violations last year.

However, despite Jannik Sinner's absence, no other player will have outscored the Italian's tally of 2000 points by the end of the Miami Open. His closest two competitors, Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz, have been riddled with inconsistent form.

The German reached the final of the Australian Open but made an opening-round exit at Indian Wells against Tallon Griekspoor and a fourth-round exit in Miami at the hands of Arthur Fils. That takes the total tally for Zverev to 1665 points. Meanwhile, Alcaraz lost in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open against Novak Djokovic but responded by scoring 500 points with his maiden indoor hard-court title at the ABN Amro Open.

However, despite being one of the favorites for the Sunshine double, Alcaraz could not live up to the expectations, losing in the semifinal at Indian Wells against Jack Draper and then suffering a shocking loss against David Goffin in the opening round of the Miami Open. His losses meant that the Spaniard's tally was at 1410 points.

Tennis insider Bastien Fachan made a note of the fact that Sinner was still the highest scorer in the 2025 season, having not played two of the biggest events in the year

Jack Draper was the other big title winner in 2025, clinching the trophy at the BNP Paribas Open. The Brit scored 1000 points for his win, but his other results, such as the opening round exit in Miami, take his tally to only 1540 points.

Jannik Sinner will be back at the Italian Open

In Picture: Jannik Sinner (Getty)

Jannik Sinner is expected to make his Tour comeback at this home event in Rome, completing his three-month ban. The World No. 1 skipped the event last year due to injury. The Italian does not have a particularly good record at the Eternal City, reaching the quarterfinals once in 2022, losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The Sinner's comeback in Rome means that the Italian will miss two high-profile ATP Masters 1000 events in Monte-Carlo and Madrid, respectively. This will give the other competitors a chance to match or topple his season tally of 2000 points.

The likes of Zverev, Alcaraz, and even Novak Djokovic have the opportunity to surpass the Italian. Djokovic is still in the draw in Miami, scheduled to face Sebastian Korda in the quarterfinal.

