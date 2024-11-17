Jannik Sinner makes his feelings known on Djokovic-Nadal-Federer comparisons surrounding him & Carlos Alcaraz

Jannik Sinner addressed comparisons between him and his rival Carlos Alcaraz to tennis legends Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic. The Italian dismissed such parallels, saying they are not yet on the level of the Big 3.

Sinner and Alcaraz have been making waves in the tennis world over the past few years, winning titles after titles, including Grand Slams. Their rise to dominance feels even more pronounced with Federer retired, Nadal about to, and Djokovic also approaching the twilight of his career.

Some see them as the next big things after the likes of Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Daniil Medvedev didn’t live up to expectations. However, Sinner has dismissed these comparisons, saying they haven’t reached the same level as the iconic trio.

During an interview with CNN at the ATP Finals, Carlos Alcaraz spoke about the expectations placed on him and Jannik Sinner. He acknowledged that while they have carried those, the competition has become a bit tougher nowadays.

"The last couple of years, they are gonna think that we are gonna be the next top two guys who are gonna dominate the game. But right now I see a lot of players, the draws are really really open," the Spaniard said.

Jannik Sinner added:

"We are not looking to march forward and I think it's not comparable to what the Big 3 have done, and the Big 4 with Andy. Talking from my side, I just had one season like this. How they made it in 15, 20 years. I don't think it's comparable at all."

Jannik Sinner & Carlos Alcaraz react to Rafael Nadal's retirement announcement

Carlos Alcaraz & Rafael Nadal pictured at the Six Kings Slam 2024 | Image Source: Getty

Rafael Nadal announced in early October that he would bring his illustrious career of over two decades to a close this year, with the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga, Spain, starting on November 19, serving as his final tournament.

Many big names have paid tribute to the Spaniard, including Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz. During a press conference at the Shanghai Masters, Sinner said:

"We all saw how good he has been as a player and the lessons he taught us, the young players, how to behave on the court, how to handle situations on the court, tough situations."

"He gave all of us a lot of emotions when we saw him playing. And also to stay humble, in the same time, not changing with the success, choosing the right people around him, having a great family. There are so many great things he gave to all of us," the World No. 1 added.

Alcaraz also chimed in and told the media in Shanghai:

"He has been my idol since I started playing tennis. I look up to him. Proudly, thanks to him, I really wanted to become professional. Losing him, in a certain way, is going to be difficult for us, so I will try to enjoy as much as I can when he's going to play."

