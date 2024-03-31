Jannik Sinner makes light work of Grigor Dimitrov in final to win Miami Open 2024, becomes new World No. 2

Jannik Sinner cruised past Grigor Dimitrov in the final of the 2024 Miami Open on Sunday, winning in straight sets to lift the second Masters 1000 trophy of his career. The Italian needed just 75 minutes to take down the Bulgarian, taking home the title with a sound 6-3, 6-1 victory.

Dimitrov came into the final as the underdog, even though he had taken down more fearsome opponents in the lead-up to the summit clash. Among his victims were the likes of Hubert Hurkacz, Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev. On the other hand, Sinner's only tough test before the final came in the semifinals against former US Open champion Daniil Medvedev, whom he beat in straight sets.

On Sunday, it was more of the same for the Italian, as he earned four total breaks of serve on the night to thoroughly dominate the 32-year-old. The Miami Open, as a whole, witnessed a dominant display from Sinner, as he lost only one set all event -- in the Round of 32 against Tallon Griekspoor.

Sinner's maiden Masters 1000 title came last year at the Canadian Open, making this his second title at the level. It also marks his second major title of the season, with his previous one coming at the Australian Open, where he won his maiden Grand Slam trophy with a win over Medvedev in the final.

Moreover, with the win over Dimitrov, Sinner overtook Alcaraz to reach the World No. 2 spot, his highest ever career ranking. The 22-year-old now has a 3-1 lead in the head-to-head against Dimitrov, and has won their last three matches on the trot.

Jannik Sinner has only lost one match all season so far

Miami Open Presented by Itau 2024 - Day 14

Since the beginning of the 2024 season, Jannik Sinner has lost only one match so far -- at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. The Italian fell to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz there in the semifinals.

Except for that, Sinner has won all three other tournaments he has played this year -- at the Australian Open, the ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam and now the Miami Open. The soon-to-be World No. 2 has started the season with a 22-1 win/loss record before the shifting of the calendar to the clay swing.

Sinner is likely to be in action next at the Monte-Carlo Masters in April to kickstart his journey on the surface. At the Masters 1000 event, he is likely to be joined by the likes of Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev and others.

As for Grigor Dimitrov, the Bulgarian earned himself a return to the top 10 after more than five years thanks to his run in Miami and will become the World No. 9 when the rankings are refreshed come Monday.