Jannik Sinner makes major career move amid doping suspension

Jannik Sinner officially confirmed a monumental shift in his career management. It has ended on a high note after five years, with the Italian sensation now being solely represented by AVIMA Sports & Business Management, led by founder Alex Vittur.

Sinner's exit from StarWing Sports is at a pivotal moment in his career, after an astonishing ascension to the summit of the ATP rankings and the winning of three Grand Slam titles. At the helm of CEO Lawrence Frankopan, StarWing Sports was instrumental in taking Sinner's marketability to the world stage, signing top endorsement contracts with premium brands like Gucci, Ferrari, Rolex, and Lavazza.

Sinner is currently facing a difficult time after being handed a three-month suspension as a result of a doping case. The suspension, which is effective from February 9 to May 4, 2025, was a result of trace levels of clostebol in his system. Sinner has explained that the prohibited substance had inadvertently been introduced into his body after receiving a massage from a coach who had taken the medication after he suffered an injury.

Alex Vittur, a former ATP player himself, has long been influential in Sinner’s career, notably orchestrating his move to Riccardo Piatti’s tennis academy at the age of 14.

Reflecting on the split, Frankopan expressed his pride in Sinner’s journey and wished him success in his future endeavors.

"Given my long term commitments to StarWing Sports I was unable to accept their offer to work exclusively for AVIMA, but I am grateful to have had the opportunity to work for a talent like Jannik and proud of what we have achieved together. I wish Jannik all the best and much success in his future endeavors," Frankopan said in a statement.

In a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter) on March 17, 2025, Sinner acknowledged the support he received from StarWing Sports, showing appreciation for their role in his growth.

"Lawrence Frankopan and his team have supported me so much and that will forever remain with me. I'd like to thank them for their dedication throughout the years," Sinner said.

Jannik Sinner and coach Darren Cahill are set to part ways following the 2025 season

In Picture: Darren Cahill and Jannik Sinner during the 2023 Wimbledon Championships (Source: Getty)

Jannik Sinner has recently undergone significant changes within his coaching team. During the 2025 Australian Open in January, Sinner confirmed that he would split from his coach, Darren Cahill, at the end of the season.

Sinner expressed profound gratitude for Cahill's mentorship, stating:

"I feel very, very lucky and happy to be his last player on Tour. He has been an amazing, amazing coach and person, not only for me but for all the other players he has worked with," Jannik Sinner told Eurosport Italia at the Australian Open.

Cahill, who began working with Sinner in July 2022, has been instrumental in the Italian's ascent, guiding him to three Grand Slam titles and the pinnacle of the ATP rankings.

