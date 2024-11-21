Jannik Sinner, Matteo Berrettini, other Italian ATP stars celebrate Jasmine Paolini-led team's BJK Cup victory ahead of their Davis Cup title defense

After Jasmine Paolini led Italy to its first Billie Jean King Cup title since 2013, Italian ATP stars like Jannik Sinner, Lorenzo Musetti, Matteo Berrettini, and others have sent their congratulations to the team.

On Wednesday, the Italian Billie Jean King Cup team faced Slovakia. This was the latter's second BJK Cup final, as it won the title win in 2002. In the first match, Lucia Bronzetti defeated Slovakia's Viktoria Hruncakova 6-2, 6-4. Jasmine Paolini then beat Rebecca Sramkova 6-2, 6-1.

2021 Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini took to Instagram shortly after the match to celebrate the achievement. He shared a graphic featuring the Italian team with the caption "Pazzescheee," which translates to "crazy" in English. Flavio Cobolli also shared the image, adding a "heart" emoji.

Instagram/MatteoBerrettini, Flavio Cobolli

The congratulatory messages continued to pour in as Jannik Sinner and Lorenzo Musetti shared pictures of the team while Fabio Fognini did so with the caption "Brave ragazze," meaning "Well done, girls."

Italian ATP stars celebrating Billie Jean King Cup winning team

Italy began its title pursuit by defeating Japan 2-1, securing a spot in the semifinals, where it beat Poland by the same scoreline of 2-1.

Jasmine Paolini - “A crazy year, To finish with a title like this,”

Jasmine Paolini speaking to the press. Source: Getty

After Italy's victory over Slovakia in the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup Final on Wednesday, an ecstatic Jasmine Paolini told the press that it had been a "crazy year." Paolini said (via BBC),

“A crazy year, To finish with a title like this, Billie Jean Cup, it’s amazing. I don’t have words to describe it. I feel lucky to be in this position, lucky to be part of this team”

"I think we played an unbelievable week and I'm so proud of how we did it in every match. I'm very happy that this year we finally were able to bring the title back to Italy."

Paolini had an impressive 2024 season, reaching a career-high ranking of No. 4 in singles and No. 9 in doubles. She won the second title of her career at the Dubai Tennis Championships, defeating Anna Kalinskaya in the final.

This season, she also recorded her best Grand Slam performances, notably reaching two finals, the French Open, where she lost to Iga Swiatek, and Wimbledon, where she was defeated by Barbora Krejcikova.

The 28-year-old also had an outstanding season in doubles. Her major highlight was winning Italy's first gold medal in tennis. She partnered with Sara Errani to defeat Individual Neutral Athletes Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider in the gold medal match at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Another success for the duo came when they clinched the 2024 China Open doubles title.

