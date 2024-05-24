Jannik Sinner meets up with Anna Kalinskaya on court between practice sessions as the pair prepare for French Open 2024

Jannik Sinner appeared to be in a jovial mood as he spent some time on the court with fellow tennis player Anna Kalinskaya ahead of the 2024 French Open. The Italian, who is likely to begin his highly-anticipated campaign on Monday, May 27, has been practicing on the tournament grounds regularly.

Sinner recently landed in Paris for the French Open (May 26- June 9), amid looming injury concerns. The Italian was last in action at the Madrid Open, where a hip injury forced him to withdraw from his quarterfinal match. He also skipped the Italian Open because of the said injury. After spending almost three weeks on the sidelines though, the World No. 2 seems to be ready to take the court again.

Soon after his arrival at Stade Roland Garros on Wednesday, May 22, Jannik Sinner took part in an on-court practice session with former World No. 4 Kei Nishikori. He also trained with Hubert Hurkacz the next day.

During his practice session on Friday, the World No. 2 also had a friendly interaction with Anna Kalinskaya. The sweet moment was captured by fans present in the stands. Both tennis players seemed to be in good spirits as they shared some laughs, with Kalinskaya’s coach Patricia Tarabini also joining in. As per reports, Jannik Sinner and the World No. 25 also recently went on a dinner outing in Paris.

Although speculation is rife about the players’ relationship, neither has confirmed anything in that regard.

Jannik Sinner to start French Open 2024 campaign against Christopher Eubanks; Anna Kalinskaya to face Clara Burel

The Italian pictured at the 2024 Madrid Open (Image Source: Getty)

Jannik Sinner will open his 2024 French Open campaign against World No. 43 Christopher Eubanks. He stands a chance of making remarkable strides at the tournament.

The reigning Australian Open champion has earned 28 wins so far this season, against a mere two losses. And thanks to his success in Melbourne, he is unbeaten at Grand Slam level. He would thus look the extend his perfect record in Paris. The Italian will also have a crack at becoming the new World No. 1 at the tournament, amid defending champion Novak Djokovic’s poor run of form.

Anna Kalinskaya, meanwhile, has home hope Clara Burel as her first opponent at the French Open. The World No. 25, who’s never won a main-draw match at the tournament, would look to turn the corner this time.