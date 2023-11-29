Jannik Sinner meets Zlatan Ibrahimovic before AC Milan's Champions League group-stage match

Jannik Sinner met football great Zlatan Ibrahimovic before the UEFA Champions League (UCL) match between AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund at Milan's San Siro Stadium on Tuesday (November 28).

Sinner, ranked fourth in the world, enjoyed incredible results towards the end of the 2023 ATP Tour season. The Italian won 20 of his 22 matches during the indoor hardcourt season, the highlights of which included guiding his country to their second-ever Davis Cup title and finishing as the runner-up at the ATP Finals.

Jannik Sinner's achievements of late weren't unbeknownst to AC Milan fans. The 22-year-old was welcomed by a roaring crowd in Milan that chanted his name ahead of the UCL encounter.

Sinner, who is himself an avid supporter of the Rossoneri, also ran into former centre-forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic. They were both seemingly in high spirits as they posed for a photo together.

Ibrahimovic, on his part, retired from football in June. The Swede scored a whopping 442 goals during his career, of which 93 came for AC Milan. He played his last match for the Rossoneri against Hellas Verona, which they won 3-1.

Jannik Sinner hailed by AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli

Jannik Sinner poses with the 2023 Davis Cup trophy

Jannik Sinner also received huge props from AC Milan gaffer Stefano Pioli. The 58-year-old, who has managerial experience of more than two decades, asserted that the Rossoneri must have the Italian World No. 4's "mentality and drive".

He also congratulated Sinner and the rest of Italy's Davis Cup-winning squad.

“We have to have Sinner's mentality and drive. He’s an inspirational figure due to his determination, his talent, his quality, his mentality and his desire to win every single point. If Jannik attends, we’ll be happy," Pioli said to Express.co.uk.

"In the meantime, I’d like to congratulate him, the Italy Davis Cup team and the captain, (Filippo) Volandri.”

Sinner enjoyed a career-best season in 2023, winning four titles and accumulating an impressive 64-15 win/loss record on the ATP Tour. He won his maiden ATP Masters 1000 in Toronto and reigned supreme in Vienna, Beijing and Montpellier as well.

The Italian ended his season by winning all three of his singles matches during the 2023 Davis Cup Finals in Malaga, Spain. Notably, he staved off three match points to beat World No. 1 Novak Djokovic 6-2, 2-6, 7-5 in Italy's semifinal against Serbia, before comfortably beating Australia's Alex de Minaur in the final to seal the triumph for his country.