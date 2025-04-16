Jannik Sinner Next Tournament: All you need to know about Italian's schedule after end of 3-month doping ban

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner was on cloud nine after mounting a successful title defense at the Australian Open 2025. However, his happiness was cut short as he was handed a three-month suspension stemming from his positive doping tests from last year soon after that.
Sinner's ban kicked off on February 9 and he has been patiently waiting on the sidelines until he's eligible to return to the tour. His suspension will conclude on May 4, just in time for him to receive a rousing reception at his home tournament, the Italian Open.
The season's third Masters 1000 tournament on clay will run from May 7-18 in Rome, Italy. Sinner missed the tournament last year due to an injury. His previous best result has been a quarterfinal showing in 2022 and he has a 9-5 record at the venue. He will be keen to resume his winning ways immediately upon his return.
Sinner will also return to the tour with his World No. 1 ranking intact. Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz failed to capitalize on his absence, though the Spaniard recently moved up to No. 2 due to his triumph at the Monte-Carlo Masters.
Sinner has also made the practical decision of entering the Hamburg European Open, which will be held after the Italian Open and just a week before the French Open. He's well aware that he could be a little rusty after being away from the tour for so long and his return may not pan out the way he intends to.
However, Sinner is likely to make the trip to Hamburg only if he bows out early from the Italian Open. He wouldn't tire himself out so close to the French Open if he makes it deep in Rome. He will then head to Paris for the season's second Major.
Jannik Sinner likely to be the top seed at the French Open 2025
Jannik Sinner is likely to be the top seed at the upcoming French Open. Carlos Alcaraz has a shot at taking that spot from him. However, for that to happen, the Spaniard will first need to win the Barcelona Open and the Madrid Open. Even after that, the Italian will approximately have a 700-point lead.
The fight for the French Open top seed will culminate at the Italian Open. Alcaraz will need to win the tournament, while a semifinal showing should be enough for Sinner to get the job done. Regardless of who ends up being the top seed, the two won't meet before the final this time at the French Open.
Alcaraz staged an impressive comeback to beat Sinner in five sets in the French Open semifinals last year, and won the title later on. The latter is gunning to claim his maiden crown in Paris following a career-best result last year.