Taylor Fritz stunned Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev in back-to-back singles clashes at the 2025 Laver Cup this weekend. Journalist Jon Wertheim, impressed with Fritz's achievement, made a post on X (formerly Twitter), praising the American No. 1. However, fans were quick to criticize his opinion.

Fritz secured his first win over Alcaraz on Saturday, ousting the current world No. 1, 6-3, 6-2, followed by his triumph over Zverev, 6-3, 7-6(4). These contributed to Team World winning the Laver Cup title for the third time since 2022. Commending these feats, Wertheim posted:

"He may not get ranking points....But Taylor Fritz just beat the No.1 player and No.3 player. On consecutive days. In straight sets..."

Fans came across this post, and some ensured to point out that it wasn't an official ATP match. Others mentioned that if he faced Jannik Sinner or Novak Djokovic instead, the results would not have been the same.

Here are some of the fan reactions:

"Stop this BS, if there is a point Sinner and Novak will be here to beat his a**," a fan posted.

"Yeah nobody cares about this glorified exhibition lmao," another wrote.

"Man, the way these American men get hyped for absolutely nothing cracks me up so so bad. I guess when you have a 20+ year slam drought, you have to be beg[ging] like this," a fan stated.

"Funny how exhibitions work. But I get it, selling American men’s tennis is a tough gig these days," commented another.

"yes, it must be a nice feeling when your best wins come at an exho," wrote one.

Taylor Fritz's only loss in the event came in doubles against the pair of Carlos Alcaraz and Jakub Mensik on Friday.

Taylor Fritz on his win over Carlos Alcaraz at the Laver Cup

Taylor Fritz was ecstatic to get his first win over Carlos Alcaraz in his pro career at the Laver Cup. They have met each other four times in their career so far, of which Alcaraz clinched three wins, with the last match being at the semifinals of Wimbledon this year.

Speaking to the media, Fritz revealed the change in strategy and mindset he adopted to secure his victory over the Spaniard. (via the official website of Laver Cup)

“I knew what I had to do,” said Fritz. “The question was if I was going to be able to do it. The three times I had played Carlos, he had broken me in the first game every time. Getting out of that first game was huge. I just made sure I didn’t second-guess myself.”

Team World won seven out of the ten matches played throughout the exhibition event from September 19-21.

