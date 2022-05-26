Jannik Sinner picks Maria Sharapova as his dream mixed doubles partner, Naomi Osaka picks Andre Agassi 

Jannik Sinner picked former World No. 1 Maria Sharapova as his dream mixed doubles partner. The Italian, along with a few other tennis players, named their dream mixed doubles partner while speaking to the Tennis Channel.

Sinner picked Sharapova and called her one of the greatest champions of the sport.

"I never thought about that. I am not a great doubles player. I got to know Maria Sharapova and I think she is one of the greatest champions," Sinner said.

While Sharapova's doubles career was not as illustrious as her singles career, she won three titles and reached one final, all of them during her teenage years.

Among other players, Naomi Osaka picked Andre Agassi as her doubles partner and said he could teach her how to return well. The American won a lone title in Cincinnati in 1993, partnering with Petr Korda to defeat Stefan Edberg and Henrik Holm in straight sets.

"If I could play mixed doubles with any tennis player, it would definitely be... I would say Andre Agassi. Hopefully he can teach me how to return as well. We'd just be looking unstoppable," Osaka said.

Paula Badosa also picked Agassi as her dream mixed doubles partner much like Osaka for his return game.

"I think Andre Agassi. I think how he returns will make everything easier," Badosa said.

Taylor Fritz picked his mother Kathy May, a former top-10 player back in her day. She won four doubles titles and seven singles titles during her career, and the mother-son duo frequently played tennis together when Fritz was a young kid.

"It has to be a retired player, then I'll probably pick my mom. She'd be better in that, my mom would be better in that for sure. We played mother-son like way back in the day. She was probably better than me because I was like 10. "

Jannik Sinner is competing in the second round of the French Open

Jannik Sinner is in the second round of the French Open

Sinner, who is seeded 11th at the French Open, reached the second round of the competition by beating Bjorn Fratangelo in straight sets and will take on Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena. A win over the Spaniard will see him face either Nikoloz Basilashvili or Mackenzie McDonald in the third round.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis



Jannik starts his 3rd Job done for SinnerJannik starts his 3rd @rolandgarros by a dominant 3-sets win over Bjorn Fratangelo 6-3 6-2 6-3 Job done for Sinner ✅Jannik starts his 3rd @rolandgarros by a dominant 3-sets win over Bjorn Fratangelo 6-3 6-2 6-3 https://t.co/jMmLJU433P

The Italian has had a pretty decent claycourt season so far, reaching the quarterfinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Madrid Masters. A former quarterfinalist at the French Open, Sinner will fancy his chances of making the last eight once again.

Jannik Sinner could potentially face Andrey Rublev for a spot in the quarterfinals if they win their respective matches for a round-of-16 rematch from the Monte-Carlo Masters earlier this year.

