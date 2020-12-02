Italy's top-ranked men's player Matteo Berrettini believes 19-year-old compatriot Jannik Sinner has maturity beyond his age, and that he plays with an eye on the future.

The 24-year-old Matteo Berrettini is ranked No. 10 in the world while the teenager is the fourth-highest ranked Italian on the ATP rankings list at No. 37. Jannik Sinner is also the only teenager in the ATP top 100, with the next teen being another Italian - 18-year-old Lorenzo Musetti, who is ranked No. 128.

Jannik Sinner had a sensational 2020 season, where he won his first ATP tour title. He also reached his maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal - at the French Open, where he lost to Rafael Nadal.

Sinner's aggressive game and poise on the court have caught the eye of many; the Italian is widely tipped to become a star in the future, and Berrettini thinks so too.

"Jannik Sinner is doing something impressive, he has an incredible maturity," Berrettini said. "At his age I didn't think of winning even a match, let alone a tournament."

Berrettini also believes Jannik Sinner is working on a long-term vision with an aim to reach the top, something that is clearly visible in all his matches.

"It is clear that he is playing with an eye on the future," the 24-year-old added. "Jannik Sinner is not interested in winning a point today, we see that every shot he plays is an investment. And this is the secret to reaching the top."

With Fabio Fognini, Lorenzo Sonego, Jannik Sinner and me, Italian fans can be confident about the future: Matteo Berrettini

Matteo Berrettini at the 2020 French Open

The 10th-ranked Matteo Berrettini served as an alternate at this year's ATP Finals in London, after having qualified for the season-ending event in 2019. With the ATP Finals moving to Turin next year, Berrettini is hopeful that he - or at least one of the Italians - is able to qualify and play in front of the Italian fans.

"It's (the ATP Finals moving to Turin) an extraordinary moment for Italian tennis. Of course I hope to be there. Or that there are some Italians anyway," Berrettini said.

"Besides me, Fabio Fognini and Jannik Sinner, there is Lorenzo Sonego who is playing very well," he added. "And there are many others who can give us joy over the next year. The fans can be happy and confident for the future."