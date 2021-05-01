"Jannik Sinner plays a bit like Novak Djokovic but is more aggressive" - Matteo Berrettini

Matteo Berrettini, who is coming off a title run at the Serbia Open, recently claimed that Jannik Sinner's playing style is similar to that of World No. 1 Novak Djokovic. Berrettini also showered praise on Sinner's aggressive yet efficient game, which has already made the 19-year-old a force to reckon with on the tour.

Speaking with Sportface.It, Matteo Berrettini first compared Jannik Sinner's game to his own, and suggested that Sinner had a more straightforward approach than him. Berrettini then opined that his countryman was a 'machine' - much like Novak Djokovic - but with a more attacking mindset.

"My tennis is more based on serve and variations," Matteo Berrettini said. "I use the slice more, the short ball, while Jannik Sinner is more of a machine. Jannik plays a bit like Novak Djokovic, but he is more aggressive than Nole, he tries to play more (attacking)."

Matteo Berrettini went on to commend Jannik Sinner's court positioning, while also naming his backhand as his best shot. Berrettini believes Sinner has a variety of options when it comes to being aggressive, whereas most of his other peers are more conservative with their shot selection.

"Jannik Sinner's best shot is undoubtedly the backhand," Berrettini added. "He moves very well and tries to be very aggressive even when others are pushing."

"We are 2 different players but we both have aggression as our main characteristic" - Matteo Berrettini on Jannik Sinner

Matteo Berrettini seems to have fully recovered from the abdominal tear he suffered at this year's Australian Open. The Italian's attacking tennis came to the fore during his run at Belgrade last week, where he beat Aslan Karatsev in the final to clinch his fifth career ATP title.

During the interaction, Matteo Berrettini talked in detail about his own style of play as well as the traits it has in common with Jannik Sinner's. Berrettini claimed that although the two players have starkly contrasting games, they share a common attribute - aggression.

"We are two different players but we both have aggression as our main characteristic," Berrettini said.

The World No. 10 also disclosed that the last time he traded hits with Jannik Sinner, the score ended up being even. Berrettini won a set on the first day, but the younger Italian pulled one back the next.

"And in training? Last time we did an even set. The first day I won, the day after him. So we ended in a draw," Berrettini said.