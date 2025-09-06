Jannik Sinner defeated Felix Auger Aliassime in the semifinals of the 2025 US Open and became the youngest player in the Open Era to reach five consecutive Grand Slam finals. In the post-match conference, he talked about facing Carlos Alcaraz in the finals time and again, like Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. He also revealed whether he'll ever get sick of bumping into the Spaniard on and off the court.

Jannik Sinner had a good start to his semifinal campaign, taking the first set to his name. However, he lost the second set and took a medical timeout before prevailing to extend his winning streak. With this, the Italian punched his ticket to the finals, set to play Alcaraz in the historic third straight Grand Slam final.

At the press conference after his semifinal win, Jannik Sinner was asked whether he preferred repeatedly taking on the challenge of facing Alcaraz or would rather play an easier opponent, similar to how Roger Federer once expressed a desire to face someone other than Nadal.

"Yes and no. That’s what Roger said. We all think the same way. But I love these challenges. I love to put myself in these positions. He’s someone who pushes me to the limit, which is great, because it is the best feedback you can have as a player. We have faced each other quite a lot now lately and things are getting a little bit different. When we step on court, we are aware of maybe more things. Him or me, we try to prepare the match tactically in different ways.

But yeah, sometimes also nice to not play against. But its nice, its great for the sport having rivalries, hopefully great matches in front of us."

Jannik Sinner was also asked whether bumping into the Spaniard in restaurants and other places besides the court would ever be annoying for him. Sinner smiled and responded that they share a great bond and things are not bitter on court either.

"Yeah.. On court we like to see each other. Considering our ranking, it means we’re doing well in the tournament. Off court, we bump into each other at times. I don’t know if we are happy or not. No, it’s great. We have a great relationship off the court. Everything is fine between him and me, and my team and their team are working hard, but also we're normal life."

Carlos Alcaraz, a five-time major champion, leads the head-to-head with Sinner 9-5 on the ATP Tour.

Jannik Sinner revealed that he felt a 'small twitch' in his second set match at the US Open

Jannik Sinner was visibly struggling in the second set, ultimately losing it to his opponent. He took a medical timeout to address a small twitch in his abdominal region and returned with stronger serves to clinch the win and qualify for the final.

At the press conference, Sinner revealed that the setback was nothing major and he felt better after receiving treatment.

"I just felt small, small twitching after a surf when I served there in the second set on 4:3. After the treatment was feeling much, much better. And at some point I didn't feel anything anymore. I was serving back to normal pace. And so it was all good, nothing to worry about."

Jannik Sinner and Alcaraz's showdown is scheduled on September 7, 2025.

