Jannik Sinner qualifies for the ATP Finals for the first time in his career, joins Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, and Daniil Medvedev

Jannik Sinner has become the fourth player to qualify for the 2023 Nitto ATP Finals after clinching the ATP 500 China Open on October 4.

The Italian had a phenomenal run in Beijing and bettered No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev in the final in straight sets 7-6(2), 7-6(2). Sinner deployed his strongest weapon, clean groundstrokes, to pierce Medvedev's defense and end his 6-match winning streak against him.

Jannik Sinner battled through physical struggles in his first-round match as he was clutching his thigh in pain during his win against Dan Evans. He then swept aside Yoshihito Nishioka in the second round without much fuss.

In the third-round win against Grigor Dimitrov, the Italian No. 1 suffered illness and was seen puking, possibly due to a stomach bug. He somehow managed to pull through that match and went to end Carlos Alcaraz's maiden campaign in China in the semifinal.

After picking up his ninth career title, Sinner has risen to his best-ever ranking of World No. 4. He also qualified for the year-end championship for the first time in his career.

Even though he appeared at the 2021 ATP Finals in Turin, he played as an alternative to Matteo Berrettini and picked up a win against Hubert Hurkacz.

Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, and Daniil Medvedev have already qualified for the ATP Finals. Andrey Rublev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, and Holger Rune currently occupy the remaining four spots. The tournament will again be played at the Pala Alpitour in Turin, Italy, from October 12 to 19.

2023 has been Jannik Sinner's best year on the ATP Tour

Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner has achieved milestone after milestone this year. The 22-year-old began the year as the World No. 15 and picked up a title at the Lyon Open in February.

He then played in the finals of the ATP 500 Rotherdam Open and the ATP 1000 Miami Open, losing to Medvedev on both occasions.

At the French Open, Jannik Sinner faced a shock exit at the hands of Daniel Altmaier in the second round and had to regroup immediately.

He then put up his best performance at a Grand Slam by reaching the semifinals of the Wimbledon Championships, losing to eventual champion Novak Djokovic.

The young Italian picked up the biggest title of his career at the ATP 1000 Canadian Open in August after bettering Alex de Minaur in the final. A fourth-round exit at the US Open followed.

Sinner is next set to play at the ATP 1000 Shanghai Masters, where he will play Marcos Giron in the first round as the No. 6 seed.