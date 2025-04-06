Jannik Sinner reveals how he is making the most of his 3-month doping suspension with family and friends

Jannik Sinner revealed how he is spending his time off from the sport with his family and friends. The world number one is currently serving a three-month-long ban from tennis after reaching an agreement with the governing bodies- ATP, ITIA and, WADA owing to the doping allegations imposed on him.

The 2025 Australian Open champion had been dealing with the allegations since last year March when the presence of a banned drug named clostebol was found in his system. However, earlier this year, the star player reached a consensus with tennis authorities which absolved him of the allegations after he presented his case. However, the Italian is still having to serve the ban due to him being ignorant of the actions made by his physiotherapist, who allegedly is the reason that the substance was found in his body through an over-the-counter drug.

In an interview with Sky Sports Italy on 5th April 2025 he spoke to analyst Eleonora Cottarell and addressed all the conversations that were going on around his suspension. In addition to that, he also shed light on how he has been spending time doing fun activities with his family and friends before he comes back on the court.

"I did many different things, I spent a lot of time with my family, I went go-karting and cycling with my friends," he said.

In the same interview, he addressed how this break has helped him improve his game.

Jannik Sinner on how he has made good use of his suspension period

Jannik Sinner to make a strong comeback- Source: Getty

Jannik Sinner was also candid about how he has coped with the suspension and made use of it to better his game. He said that even though the beginning of it was lofty for him as he was counting days for the ban to be over, he later used this time to gain mental and physical strength to help him in his game.

"At the beginning I counted the days, but now every day that goes by, as the time gets closer, I feel better physically and mentally," he said.

He also added that he had time to work and rework his weaknesses, as he hopes to make a strong comeback this clay season.

"Even if there is still time, it is a good opportunity for me to improve in those areas in which I had difficulties, on a surface on which I struggle. So, let's try to do something different. Hopefully it works otherwise we will have more time to try again," added Jannik Sinner.

He is expected to be seen in action next at the Masters 1000 event in Rome.

