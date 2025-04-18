Jannik Sinner's coach makes major prediction about Alexander Zverev amid German's poor form

Alexander Zverev is one of the most accomplished players of his generation. He has won almost everything of note in the sport, including an Olympic gold medal along with multiple Masters 1000 and ATP Finals titles. However, Grand Slam glory has still evaded him after all these years.

With the ascension of Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, the two swept all four Majors between them last year, many believe that Zverev's time has run out. However, he has found a source of support within his chief rival's camp.

Sinner's coach Simone Vagnozzi touched upon Zverev's career in an interview with the Italian media outlet, Venerdi di Repubblica. He believes that the German will conclude his career with at least one Slam title.

Vagnozzi feels that Zverev has improved a lot since his return to the tour following a horrific ankle injury in 2022. His words are backed by the 27-year-old's results, who has lost two Major finals since his comeback in 2023.

"I am convinced that Zverev will win a Slam, at least. He improved a lot after the ankle injury. He made more progress from then on than in the entire previous period," Jannik Sinner's coach Simone Vagnozzi.

Zverev sustained a terrible ankle injury while competing against Rafael Nadal in the semifinals of the French Open 2022. He was sidelined for the remainder of the season. He made a fresh start in 2023, winning a couple of titles and making the last four at the clay court Major once again.

Zverev was back to his best in 2024, capturing a couple of Masters 1000 titles and finishing as the runner-up at the French Open. He fell shy of a Major triumph once again this year, going down to Sinner in the Australian Open final. However, the 27-year-old has been in a slump since his run at the Melbourne Major. He will need to raise his level if wants to prove Vagnozzi right.

Alexander Zverev hasn't reached another final since the Australian Open 2025

Alexander Zverev at the BMW Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Alexander Zverev's unbeaten start to the season came to an end with a loss to defending champion Jannik Sinner in the Australian Open final. He left the southern hemisphere with an 8-1 record, and has compiled an 8-6 record since then.

Zverev hasn't advanced beyond the quarterfinal stage since his loss to Sinner. Given the latter's absence from the tour due to his three-month suspension, many expected him to dislodge the Italian from the top of the rankings. However, he has instead slipped from No. 2 to No. 3 in the rankings due to his underwhelming results, coupled with Carlos Alcaraz's triumph at the Monte-Carlo Masters.

The German will take on Tallon Griekspoor in the quarterfinals of the BMW Open on Friday, April 18. He previously lost to him in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells a few weeks ago. He will be keen to avenge that loss and reach his first semifinal in three months.

