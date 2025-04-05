Jannik Sinner's ex-coach Riccardo Piatti makes his feelings known on Italian's success years after split

Jannik Sinner's ex-coach, Riccardo Piatti, expressed how he felt after the Italian did not acknowledge him after their split. Piatti has also trained notable tennis stars like Novak Djokovic, Maria Sharapova, Ivan Ljubičić, and Richard Gasquet.
The 23-year-old had been training with Piatti since he was 13. He joined the Piatti Tennis Center in Bordighera, Italy in 2014 and had been under his guidance while transitioning from a junior to a pro-level tennis player. The coach-player duo split right at the beginning of the 2022 season after having trained for almost eight years. However, the Italian has not acknowledged his coach's contribution to his glorious career too openly.
In an interview with Italian media outlet Corriere Della Sera, he spoke about how he felt after the interviewer asked him if he was bothered by the fact that he wasn't explicitly credited for Sinner's success. He highlighted how he doesn't hold any grudges toward Sinner, who is "doing his job", and acknowledged that life moves forward and hence, he has also moved past it.
"I don't suffer from it. I know him, I know the players. How they are made, how they think. They always look forward, never back. I don't see it as a question of ingratitude: Jannik does his job, he doesn't have to thank anyone. Nor do I feel I have something to clarify with him. Tennis is a sport in which the ego is very present," he said.
The Italian is currently under coaches Darren Cahill amd Simone Vignozzi, however Cahill too is set to part ways with him as he will retire at the end of this year. Piatti also elaborated on how he always had a specific approach to training Jannik Sinner which was rigid and rigorous.
Riccardo Piatti's coaching style for Jannik Sinner
As someone who had played an instrumental role in Jannik Sinner's growth and glory, Riccardo Piatti admitted that he had adopted a dogmatic approach in training the 3-time Grand Slam champion. He drew attention to the fact that he was always aware that Sinner would leave, but at the same time, he had to do what was expected of him as a coach.
"I always wanted Jannik to become independent, I knew that one day he would leave. But with him I had to be the rigorous coach, sometimes rigid: it was my role," he added.
The tennis star, even after having a stellar start to the season with a title win at the 2025 Australian Open, is serving a 3-month-long ban from the sport owing to his doping allegations. He, however, is expected to be back in action just in time for the Italian Open in May on home soil.