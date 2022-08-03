Jannik Sinner's game style reminds me of Andre Agassi; he has what it takes to be No. 1 in the world - Corrado Barazzutti

Former ATP World No. 7 and Italy's Davis Cup captain Corrado Barazzutti has likened Jannik Sinner's game style to that of American legend Andre Agassi's. He added that his compatriot has the game to become the world's top-ranked player.

Sinner, 20, is widely regarded as one of the best young players in the game. He's coming off his first title of the season in Umag, dethroning defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in three sets to win his sixth singles title. At Wimbledon last month, Sinner took a two-set lead against eventual winner Novak Djokovic but fell in five.

In an interview with Correire dello Sport (via Ilna Polista), Barazzutti called Sinner one of the best players in the world but urged him to make fewer mistakes.

"In his comfort zone, near the back line, forehand and backhand, he has less room for improvement because he is already among the best in the world," said Barazzutti. "So the thing that can improve is making even less mistakes . Fast hand, very fast feet, very good tennis."

Barazzutti also urged Sinner to improve his net game and serve better as he likened the player's game to Agassi's.

"He can serve and play the net better than it does now. Sinner is not a net player, but he has to go for a comfortable volley. (Sinner's game resembles that of) Agassi. As a type of game, not as a movement or physical. Sinner is a player who hits in that comfort zone like I've never seen anyone hit."

Barazzutti also tipped his compatriot to become World No. 1, saying he has what it takes to become the best player in the world.

"Sinner is a boy who has what it takes to become one of the strongest in the world. ... become number one in the world."

Sinner is the defending champion at the ongoing Citi Open, but he's not playing in the tournament this year.

Jannik Sinner's 2022 season so far

Jannik Sinner has had a fabulous campaign.

Jannik Sinner had a rousing start to his 2022 campaign, winning his first seven matches before falling to Stefanos Tsitispas in the Australian Open quarterfinals.

After making the last eight in Dubai, he did so in Miami, Monte-Carlo and Rome before making the second week at Roland Garros, losing to Andrey Rublev. Following an opening-round loss in Eastbourne, the Italian reached his second Major quarterfinal of the season, where he gave defending champion Djokovic an almighty scare.

The 20-year-old, though, ran out of steam after taking the opening two sets as the Serb brought his superior experience to the fore as Sinner's level dropped.

Returning to European clay, Sinner upstaged fellow young gun Alcaraz in Umag to win his first title on clay - his first of the year and sixth in seven finals.

