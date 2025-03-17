Jannik Sinner's girlfriend Anna Kalinskaya drops 1-word reaction to Katie Boulter poking fun at fiancé Alex de Minaur's 'snoring' on 5th anniversary

Jannik Sinner's girlfriend, Anna Kalinskaya, reacted to Katie Boulter's playful jab at her fiancé, Alex de Minaur, for his "snoring" on their fifth anniversary. Boulter and De Minaur began dating in March 2020, and they announced their engagement in December 2024.

De Minaur, Boulter, and Kalinskaya last competed at Indian Wells. Boulter was seeded 25th at the WTA 1000 hard court tournament in California and she defeated Irina-Camelia Begu 6-7(2), 6-3, 6-0 in the second round before losing to seventh seed Elena Rybakina 0-6, 5-7. Kalinskaya, on the other hand, lost in the first round to wild card Alycia Parks 4-6, 3-6.

Meanwhile, Alex de Minaur was seeded ninth at the 2025 Indian Wells Masters, and he started his campaign in the second round after a first-round bye. He defeated David Goffin 6-2, 6-2 and 21st seed Hubert Hurkacz 6-4, 6-0 in the second and third rounds, respectively, before falling to 25th seed Francisco Cerundolo 7-5, 6-3 in the fourth round.

Most recently, De Minaur took to social media to share a picture of himself and Katie Boulter to celebrate their fifth anniversary.

"5 years ❤️ 🤞 ," De Minaur captioned his Instagram post.

In light of this, Boulter jokingly teased the Aussie about his "snoring" habits in a comment on the post.

"Been a loooong 5 years of snoring 🥱 ," Katie Boulter commented.

Reacting to the Brit poking fun at De Minaur, Anna Kalinskaya left a one-word reaction, writing:

"HAHAHA," Kalinskaya replied.

Screen grab of Anna Kalinskaya's comment [Image Source: Instagram]

This season, Alex de Minaur achieved his best result at the 2025 ABN AMRO Open, finishing as the runner-up. Katie Boulter's best result was finishing as the runner-up at the Hong Kong Open.

Meanwhile, Anna Kalinskaya's best result this season came in the doubles event at the 2025 Brisbane International. She competed alongside Priscilla Hon and finished as the runner-up, losing to the pair of Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider in the final.

Katie Boulter, Alex de Minaur and Anna Kalinskaya will next compete at Miami Open 2025

Katie Boulter at the 2024 Miami Open [Image Source: Getty Images]

Katie Boulter, Alex de Minaur, and Anna Kalinskaya will next compete at the 2025 Miami Open, which is scheduled to take place from March 18 to 30 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Katie Boulter will kick off her campaign at the WTA 1000 hard-court tournament by facing Peyton Stearns in the first round. Both the players have faced each other twice on the WTA tour, with Stearns winning both the encounters. Their most recent match-up was in the third round of the 2023 US Open, which the American won 6-4, 6-3.

On the other hand, Anna Kalinskaya is seeded 32nd at the Miami Open and will start her campaign in the second round after receiving a first-round bye. She will face either Suzan Lamens or Moyuka Uchijima in her opening match.

Kalinskaya and Lamens have met once before, in the first round of the 2022 Libema Open, which the Russian won 7-6(5), 6-3. Kalinskaya has never faced Moyuka Uchijima on the WTA Tour.

Meanwhile, the men's draw for the 2025 Miami Open has yet to take place. In 2024, Alex de Minaur was seeded ninth at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament and he began his campaign in the second round after receiving a first-round bye.

The Aussie defeated Kwon Soon-woo 6-3, 6-2 and 24th seed Jan-Lennard Struff 7-6(3), 6-4 in the second and third rounds, respectively, before falling to Fabian Marozsan 4-6, 6-0, 1-6 in the fourth round.

