Jannik Sinner's girlfriend Anna Kalinskaya all smiles as she supports him from the stands in French Open match against her compatriot Pavel Kotov

Jannik Sinner's girlfriend, Anna Kalinskaya, was spotted grinning in the crowd as she supported the World No. 2 at the French Open. Sinner faced Russia's Pavel Kotov in the third round and won the match 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

The Italian recently confirmed his relationship with Kalinskaya after defeating Christopher Eubanks in the first round of the French Open. Speculation about the duo dating arose when they were seen together during a practice session on May 26 before Sinner's first-round match.

Sinner had been off the court for a while this season due to a hip injury sustained at the Madrid Open, which also led to his withdrawal from the Italian Open. However, he has bounced back strongly, dominating Eubanks, Richard Gasquet and Kotov in straight sets in the first three rounds to advance further at Roland Garros.

Trending

The 22-year-old confirmed that he was with Kalinskaya, but stated that he wants to keep everything confidential.

"I'm with Anna, yes, but we keep everything very confidential, you know my confidentiality... I won't say more," Sinner said (via ANSA).

While Sinner was battling to book his spot in the fourth round, Kalinskaya was seen in attendance, smiling and supporting her boyfriend, as captured in a post on X.

Expand Tweet

The reigning Australian Open champion will face either Corentin Moutet or Sebastian Ofner in the fourth round of the clay court Slam.

Jannik Sinner and Anna Kalinskaya have often hinted at their relationship before the confirmation

AC Milan v Borussia Dortmund: Group F - UEFA Champions League 2023/24

Sinner and Anna Kalinskaya had often hinted at their relationship before making it official, especially during the French Open. During Sinner's first-round match against Christopher Eubanks, Kalinskaya was spotted in the stands supporting the Italian.

Expand Tweet

Moreover, Jannik Sinner was also spotted in attendance during Kalinskaya's first-round clash against Clara Burel.

Expand Tweet

Although Kalinskaya triumphed over Burel 7-6, 7-5 in the first round, she couldn't overcome Bianca Andreescu in the second round and was eliminated from the French Open. She will now try her luck in doubles, teaming up with Elena Vesnina to face Yulia Putintseva and Kamilla Rakhimova in the first round.

Sinner, on the other hand, has enjoyed a strong season, continuing his impressive form after winning the Australian Open. He has claimed titles at the ATP Rotterdam Open and the Miami Open and reached the semifinals of both the Monte Carlo Masters and the Indian Wells Masters this season.

Jannik Sinner will look to win his second Grand Slam at the French Open.