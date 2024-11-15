Daniil Medvedev spoke about Jannik Sinner's popularity in Italy and said that the 23-year-old deserved everything that he has, including his endorsements. The Russian bowed out of the ATP Finals after losing his final round-robin match against the Italian.

Medvedev faced Sinner in what was a must-win match for the former. However, the Italian beat him 6-3, 6-4 to register a 100% win record at the round-robin stage of the ATP Finals for the second year in a row. For Medvedev, it's the third time he has failed to make the knockout stages in the year-end tournament out of six appearances.

The 28-year-old was asked about Sinner's popularity in Italy during his post-match press conference. He replied by saying that the 23-year-old deserved whatever he achieved, including his commercial contracts and advertisements, calling him a "good looking No. 1".

"No, I think it's great. But I would wonder if he would live in Italy how it would be because he doesn't. It's a little bit easier. Yeah, I mean, I think he deserves it. Like everything: the contracts, advertisements, whatever. He's a good-looking No. 1 in the world, wins a lot of tournaments. Very young, which is always attractive," Medvedev said.

"He's 23. He has maybe 13, 14 years ahead of him where he can play, play, win, win. So it's normal. I think he feels fine with it. So why should I be sorry for him?" he added.

Following his victory over Medvedev in Turin, Sinner now has a 8-7 lead over the Russian in the head-to-head between the two.

Jannik Sinner has lost just once in six matches against Daniil Medvedev in 2024

Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner locked horns six times in the 2024 season, with the Russian winning just one of them. This came in the Wimbledon quarterfinals, where he edged out the Italian 6-7(7), 7-6(4), 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 to reach the semifinals of the grass-court Major for the second year in a row.

Medvedev came close to beating Sinner when the two locked horns in the Australian Open final. The Russian won the first two sets but the Italian made a remarkable comeback to register a 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 win and clinch his maiden Grand Slam title.

The two also locked horns in the US Open quarterfinals, with the World No. 1 winning 6-2, 1-6, 6-1, 6-4. Jannik Sinner won all of his matches against Daniil Medvedev this season in straight sets.

The Italian will play his ATP Finals semifinal against the runner-up of the John Newcombe Group.

