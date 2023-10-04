Jannik Sinner's performance in China Open SF against Carlos Alcaraz attracts praise from Serena Williams' and Andre Agassi's ex-coaches

Jannik Sinner's commanding performance in his semifinal clash against Carlos Alcaraz at the 2023 China Open received high praise from Serena Williams' former coach, Rennae Stubbs, and Andre Agassi's former coach, Brad Gilbert.

Sinner claimed a 7-6(4), 6-1 win over Alcaraz in the semifinals of the ATP 500 event, achieving a 4-3 lead in their head-to-head record to become the first player to secure four tour-level wins against the Spaniard.

Despite trailing by a break twice and nearly falling behind to 0-3 in the first set, the Italian displayed his resilience to set up a blockbuster title clash against Daniil Medvedev. With his win, the 22-year-old became the first Italian since Adriano Panatta to achieve the ATP ranking of World No. 4 in the Open Era.

Following his win, Brad Gilbert showered praise on Jannik Sinner's efforts and expressed his anticipation for the Italian's clash against Medvedev in the final.

"Quality effort from Sin City. Taking out escape from Alcaraz, to make finals of Beijing, should be interesting matchup tomorrow vs Meddy bear," he posted on X.

Rennae Stubbs also conveyed her admiration for Sinner's performance and lauded the rivalry between the Italian and Alcaraz as a significant positive for the sport.

"Damn what a FH from @janniksin!! Man I love watching these two play. So fun! Both are so good and so great for the game. @carlosalcaraz v Sinner,"

"Every match against Carlos Alcaraz is very tough" - Jannik Sinner after China Open SF win

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner described his win over Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals of the China Open as one of the highlights of his career so far. He also acknowledged their intense rivalry, stating that their matches were always highly competitive and filled with mutual respect.

"For sure in the very top [of the big matches I've played]. I would say every match against him is very tough. We always show great respect, we both play great. When we play against each other, we try to stay on our limits," he said in his post-match interview.

Sinner will lock horns with Daniil Medvedev in the final of the ATP 500 event. The Russian claimed a 6-4, 6-3 win over Alexander Zverev to reach his eighth tour-level final of the season.

Medvedev enjoys a dominant 6-0 head-to-head record against the 22-year-old, including wins over the Italian in the Rotterdam and Miami finals earlier this season.

Looking ahead to the final, Jannik Sinner expressed his determination to showcase his best tennis and make some strategic adjustments in order to claim his first-ever win over the World No. 3.

"Tomorrow I have obviously a very tough match against an opponent I never want. Hopefully it’s gonna be a good time. I’ll try to change a couple of things. I never won against him. It’s another great opportunity for me to show my best tennis, trying to change a few things," Jannik Sinner said.