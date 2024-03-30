“Jannik Sinner's shown he's capable, so am I” – Grigor Dimitrov on his chances of winning Miami Open 2024

Grigor Dimitrov will lock horns with Italy's Jannik Sinner in the all-important final of the Miami Open 2024 on Sunday, March 31.

Dimitrov bettered Germany's Alexander Zverev 6-4, 6-7(4), 6-4 on Friday in the semifinals on the back of 18 aces and two break points. He won 99 out of the 188 points played during the match that lasted for two hours and 39 minutes.

On the other hand, Sinner saw off Russia's Daniil Medvedev 6-1, 6-2 quite comfortably in his semifinal match. He notably created nine break-point opportunities on Medvedev's serve and converted four to book his place in the final.

Sinner has been in impeccable form since the turn of the year. He kickstarted 2024 by winning his first Grand Slam trophy at the Australian Open in January and weeks later, he triumphed at the Rotterdam Open. He then traveled to California for the Indian Wells Masters, where he ended as the semifinalist with a loss at the hands of eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz.

The Italian's straight-sets win over Medvedev on Friday was his 21st victory in 22 matches in the current season. As far as his record against Grigor Dimitrov is concerned, he holds a lead of 2-1 in terms of the head-to-head.

Hence, Dimitrov, while talking to Tennis Channel on Friday, acknowledged the World No. 3's prowess on the court ahead of their fourth meeting.

"Clearly, he's the best player right now in my opinion. He's been playing outstanding tennis and how he’s been able to keep that actually throughout every single week, it's a pleasure for me to watch. Now, I've to compete against him which is an even better occasion for me," Dimitrov said [at 7:13].

Dimitrov further expressed faith in his abilities, saying:

"I like these matches, I wanna test myself and it's a final. It's one of those matches that I need to focus on my side of the net. Clearly, he's shown he's capable, so am I."

Grigor Dimitrov: "I don't wanna overthink or think what's gonna happen but I'm going to give everything I have"

Grigor Dimitrov

Grigor Dimitrov has already defeated two top-5 players, including Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev, at the Miami Open. He is guaranteed to break into the top 10 in the ATP rankings regardless of the outcome of the final against Jannik Sinner.

However, Dimitrov vowed in the same interview with Tennis Channel to apply himself entirely in the final against Sinner.

"It can easily be a very interesting match. I don't wanna overthink or think what's gonna happen but all I know is I'm going to get out there and give everything I have," the Bulgarian said.

Apart from Alcaraz and Zverev, Grigor Dimitrov has gone past the likes of Alejandro Tabilo, Yannick Hanfmann, and World No. 9 Hubert Hurkacz at Miami Gardens.