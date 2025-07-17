"Jannik Sinner's Wimbledon win must have irritated him"- Fans react to reports of Nick Kyrgios's tour-level return at US Open after Italian's GS win

Nick Kyrgios will take a Protected Ranking (PR) entry into the 2025 US Open if incoming reports are to be believed. Many tennis fans have since claimed that the Aussie is reportedly trying to come back to the limelight because he is incensed by Jannik Sinner's Wimbledon title run.

Kyrgios has been a staunch critic of Sinner due to the latter's doping controversy since last year. The former World No. 13 spent the entirety of the 2024 ATP Tour season on the sidelines due to a wrist injury that required arthroscopic surgery. He made his much-awaited return to pro tennis earlier this year but has yet to make inroads.

Ranked at a lowly 640th in the world with a 1-4 win/loss record this year, Nick Kyrgios is now expected to play his first pro-tour match in more than four months during the upcoming North American hardcourt swing. The 30-year-old will also likely play at the US Open, much to the chagrin of the tennis community on X (formerly Twitter).

Since the news surrounding the seven-time ATP singles titlist's comeback began doing the rounds, many have referenced World No. 1 Jannik Sinner, with one even beckoning the Italian to "destroy" the former should they meet.

"Please play Sinner.. I want Jannik to destroy him," one fan claimed on X (formerly Twitter).

"That Sinner Wimbledon win must have irritated him so much. And he thinks he can snatch the US Open from the defending champ. Hogwash," another fan insisted.

One more fan, meanwhile, claimed that Kyrgios had only decided to compete due to the tennis world's waning attention as far as he was concerned.

"This is purely for vanity and not for the desire to compete. Attention is his only motivation," they wrote.

A few others also dunked on the Aussie in their reactions on social media.

"Does anyone care…" one fan wrote.

"I am done with him. Bye Kyrgios, you need to get over the fact that you don't get attention anymore," another asserted.

"Believe it when I’m there and he actually shows up," one fan joked.

Nick Kyrgios is also teaming up with former World No. 6 Gael Monfils in men's doubles at the Washington Open, which begins later this month.

Nick Kyrgios missed the French Open and Wimbledon due to an injury flare-up

Nick Kyrgios looks on at Miami Open 2025 | Image Source: Getty

Nick Kyrgios has endured a tough time on the ATP Tour due to reasons related to his physical conditioning. Although the 2022 Wimbledon finalist showed positive signs during the Miami Open in March, he subsequently missed the European clay court swing.

Ultimately, Kyrgios withdrew from the French Open, citing a knee injury. The same issue kept the 30-year-old out of Wimbledon as well. The former World No. 13 will be eager to make amends at the US Open, where he reached the quarterfinals in 2022.

