"Jannik Sinner said new Nike kits are UGLY" - Fans amused by Italian giving reason for unusual Italian Open outfit

Jannik Sinner is already up and kicking in his first clay court event of the season. The 23-year-old dispeled any doubts about his potential as he made a comeback after 3 months. He swiftly managed to secure a position in the Round of 32 by defeating Mariano Navone of Argentina 6-3, 6-4. The Italian player showed up in a black Nike outfit, reminding fans of a similar appearance that he used back in 2020.

World No. 1 Sinner made a commendable return at the Italian Open after serving a three-month doping ban. The suspension was a result of an accidental exposure to clostebol via his physiotherapist's spray. Effective from February 9 to May 4, 2025, the ban forced Sinner to miss ATP Masters 1000 events in Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo and Madrid.

After his opening-round win over Mariano Navone, Jannik Sinner was inquired about the reason behind choosing a monochrome outfit for the home event. The journalist made the question tricky by including Italy's identity of vibrant colors.

"It's something what I always wanted to keep in a way. Can change in the future this, yes. But I love having all in the same color. I believe it suits me quite well. I don't like the yellow and orange and these very bright colors. I like more the darker colors," he said.

As the update went viral on social media platform X, fans indulged in discussions, mentioning how the Italian player has created his own identity, regardless of the colors he opts for.

A fan wrote:

"Black yellow or purple the man is the best player on the planet — Forza Jannik."

"He said those new nike kits are UGLYYY" another fan wrote.

Another fan applauded Sinner's fashion sense, saying:

"He’s an Italian and has style - he knows what he likes and what suits him, good on him."

Another one criticised the journalist's idea of questioning what he wears:

"Man wears clothes he’s comfortable in & people are questioning it? Gosh."

A fan said:

"He looks good no matter what he wears."

"He is kinda like me. Darker colours are the best" another fan wrote.

Jannik Sinner thanks the Italian crowd for the "amazing" support amid highly anticipated return

Jannik Sinner at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2025 - Day Six - Source: Getty

Jannik Sinner's comeback at the Italian Open turned out to be even more glorious than he expected. Amid the 23-year-old's opening showdown against Mariano Navone on centre court, he was consistently backed by great support from the crowd that chanted his name repetitively. Thankful for the support, the 3-time Grand Slam champion made a mention of it in his post-match interview as he said:

"It has been amazing to go again on court after such a long time, having a great support also in the last days. From the first day I came here, it has been amazing. I was waiting for this moment quite a long time."

After his first win since defeating Alexander Zverev to win his third Major title in Melbourne, Sinner is now looking forward to his round of 32 showdown against Jesper De Jong, scheduled for May 12.

