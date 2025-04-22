Jannik Sinner sends rare 2-word message to cyclist friend Giulio Ciccone after Tour of the Alps feat

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner hailed cyclist Giulio Ciccone's latest win in the opening stage of the Tour of the Alps. Ciccone put up a commanding performance at the 48th edition of the event and ended his 22-month winless streak on the circuit.

Sinner was last seen competing in the Australian Open, where he successfully defended his title. He defeated Alexander Zverev in straight sets in the final 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-3.

The Italian summed up his excitement in two words as his good friend Ciccone claimed the honours at the Tour of the Alps. He took to his Instagram account and shared an update about the popular cyclist.

"Mamma Miaa," Jannik Sinner wrote.

Jannik Sinner shares an update about his good friend Giulio Ciccone - Source: @Jannik Instagram

Giulio Ciccone is an Italian cyclist who rides for the Lidl–Trek team. He has won several stages in the Giro d'Italia and won the best climber's prize at the 2023 Tour de France.

The 30-year-old had interacted with Jannik Sinner before the event and spoke about the friendly banter they shared. Here's what Ciccone said after his race.

"Just yesterday I was chatting with my friend Jannik Sinner—we’ve been training together on the bike recently—and he joked that after driver Antonio Giovinazzi’s win at the 6 Hours of Imola, I was the only one of our group still winless this year. Not anymore! Now we’re all square. I’m sure he’s watching and will keep following the race, even more as we’ll soon pass by his hometown, Sesto Pusteria".

Ciccone also mentioned how Sinner played a crucial role in motivating him to do well in his sport.

"In professional sport, whatever the discipline, it’s never easy to stay 100% focused—especially during high-altitude training when you’re away from your loved ones. Having a friend like Jannik helps keep your spirits up," Giulio Ciccone said

Jannik Sinner is expected to return at the Italian Open 2025 after his doping ban

Sinner in action at the Italian Open in Rome - Source: Getty

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner is expected to make his sixth appearance at the Italian Open this year. He will return to the main tour after completing his three-month doping ban due to the usage of a banned substance called clostebol.

Sinner missed the Italian Open last year due to fitness concerns. He reached the quarterfinals of the Masters 1000 event in 2022 but lost to Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets.

The Italian will be joined by his near-rivals Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev in Rome. He is expected to be the top seed at the event.

Alexander Zverev of Germany will be the defending champion at the Italian Open. The tournament is scheduled to begin on May 6, 2025.

