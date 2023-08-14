Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner recently showed his class and compassion after clinching his first ATP Masters 1000 title at the 2023 Canadian Open in Toronto.

Sinner defeated Alex de Minaur in straight sets, 6-4, 6-1, to become the second youngest player to win the prestigious event after Alexander Zverev. But it was what he did after the match that won the hearts of many.

The 21-year-old spotted a young boy in the stands who was crying uncontrollably, presumably overcome by emotion after witnessing his idol’s triumph. The Italian walked over to the boy, gave him a hug, and handed him his wristband as a souvenir.

The touching moment was captured on video and posted on Instagram by a fan account dedicated to Sinner.

"What it means...🦊❤️🏆," the caption read.

Sinner expressed his joy and satisfaction at winning the title in the post-match conference. The Italian said that it was a great result that he could share with his team and his family, who have supported him throughout his journey.

"It means a lot. It is a great result. One I can share with all the people who are close to me every day," Sinner said. "It is a nice moment to share with them and we are doing the right things. This result makes us feel good, stronger and hungry to work even harder in the future."

The World No. 8 also said he was proud of how he handled the pressure and the tough opponents he faced in the tournament.

"I am proud how I handled the situation," he said. "Every opponent here is tough to play against. I felt the pressure, but I think I handled it very well. Trying to play point after point. Treating everyone with respect on the court, so I am happy with how I handled the situation."

Jannik Sinner will now head to the Cincinnati Masters for his round of 32 match on Wednesday, August 16. His opponent is yet to be decided.

A look back at Jannik Sinner's run at the Canadian Open 2023

Jannik Sinner won the National Bank Open in Toronto

Jannik Sinner won his first ATP Masters 1000 title at the 2023 Canadian Open, defeating Alex de Minaur in straight sets in the final.

Sinner’s journey began with a walkover in the first round, as he was one of the top eight seeds. He faced his compatriot Matteo Berrettini in the second round and delivered a stunning performance to win 6-4, 6-3.

In the third round, Sinner was supposed to play against the former world No. 1 and three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray. However, Murray withdrew due to an abdominal issue, giving Sinner a walkover to the quarterfinals.

There, he met the French veteran and crowd favorite Gael Monfils. Sinner had to overcome some resistance from Monfils, who won the second set. But he held his nerve and prevailed 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

The semifinal pitted Sinner against the 12th seed Tommy Paul, who had upset World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz en route to the last four. Sinner was too strong for Paul, as he won 6-4, 6-4 in an hour and 24 minutes.

The final was a clash between two young stars of the game, as Jannik Sinner squared off against Alex de Minaur. The Italian had a perfect record against De Minaur, having won all four previous meetings. He extended his streak to five matches with a dominant display in the final, winning 6-4, 6-1.