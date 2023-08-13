Jannik Sinner all smiles after reaching 2nd Masters 1000 final of the year at Canadian Open 2023

Jannik Sinner kept his quest for a first ATP Masters 1000 title alive by reaching the final of the 2023 Canadian Open on Saturday night (August 12) in Toronto.

After placing second in Miami earlier this year, Jannik Sinner advanced to his second final of the year. The current world No. 7 beat the No. 12 seed Tommy Paul in straight sets (6-4, 6-4) to get to the National Bank Open championship match.

On his third match point, with just a few minutes shy of two hours, the Italian sealed his victory. At 4-2, 30/40, he won a 46-shot rally with nothing but perfect shots.

The official Tenniv TV account posted a video of Jannik Sinner smiling after winning the semi-final against Tommy Paul.

In an interview following the match, Sinner expressed his appreciation for the opportunity to compete on Centre Court against Tommy Paul.

"It's always a privilege to stand on such a great court, playing a great match against an incredible opponent, I'm just trying somehow to take any challenge that's coming," he said. "Whether it's the 46-ball rally [on break point in the second set] or also when you serve for the match and you get broken and then after you have to find a solution somehow to win."

Sinner expressed admiration for his opponent Tommy Paul and was pleased with how he handled himself on the court. He hoped he could put on a good performance in the final against Alex de Minaur, who beat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in straight sets, 6-1, 6-3.

"I'm happy about how I reacted to every situation on the court. He played great. He's a very nice guy. I'm happy to be again in the final and hopefully, I can show some good tennis tomorrow."

Jannik Sinner to face Alex de Minaur in 2023 Canadian Open final

Jannik Sinner will fight for a spot in Top 5

Jannik Sinner and Alex de Minaur, who are partners in Toronto doubles, are set to face off in the finals of the 2023 National Bank Open. The former has the upper hand over De Minaur, leading 4-0 in their head-to-head record and will strive to extend his dominance in their upcoming encounter on Sunday.

In the same on-court interview, Jannik Sinner also spoke about pressure, declaring it a blessing that only a select few players are fortunate enough to experience.

"Pressure is something great," he said. "When you feel pressure, it's something positive. It's a privilege to have; not many players have that.

Sinner also praised Alex de Minaur and added that he has been showing tremendous consistency at the Toronto Masters after making it to the finals in Los Cabos the previous week.

"Alex is an incredible player," said Sinner. "He's showing that here in this tournament and the week before making the final in Los Cabos. Hopefully, it's going to be a great match."

Jannik Sinner will be looking to enter the Top 5, passing Andrey Rublev and Casper Ruud with a victory. Meanwhile, Alex de Minaur has maintained his hardcourt form from last weekend in Los Cabos and will be playing his fourth final this year.