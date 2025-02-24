Jannik Sinner spotted in public for the first time as he trades tennis for other sports during ban

Jannik Sinner is presently out of action as he serves a suspension following the resolution of his doping test case with the WADA. The World No. 1 was recently spotted in public for the first time since the decision was reached.

Ad

Sinner's latest stint came at the 2025 Australian Open, where he was successful in defending his title and clinching his career’s third Grand Slam title. He was slated to defend his title in Rotterdam in the first week of February but pulled out of the event to prioritize his recovery.

The 23-year-old briefly returned to action in Doha ahead of the ATP 500 Qatar Open. He eventually skipped the event after reaching a 3-month suspension agreement with the WADA regarding his doping tests from last March.

Ad

Trending

Jannik Sinner has maintained his silence on social media, but the player was recently spotted unwinding back home in Italy as he indulged in other sports while coping with his tennis absence. Sinner, who was a top junior skier in his country, spent a day on the slopes of Sexten, South Tyrol. He posed for pictures with a few eager fans. The World No. 1 was also spotted at a golf club in the same region the following day.

Ad

Check the pictures below:

Ad

Ad

Jannik Sinner's ban to be lifted in May

Jannik Sinner pictured at the 2025 Australian Open - Image Source: Getty

Jannik Sinner tested positive for minuscule traces of a banned substance, Clostebol, in March 2024. In August, the player was stripped of his ranking points and prize money collected at Indian Wells, where the tests were conducted, but he was cleared of any wrongdoings.

Ad

The ITIA gave him a green light to continue playing with a “no fault or negligence” verdict when an independent tribunal established that the traces of Clostebol entered his body through cross-contamination with his physiotherapist. It was also confirmed that the substance had no performance-enhancing effect on the athlete.

The WADA launched an appeal in September of that year, arguing that Sinner should bear some responsibility for his team member’s negligence. The CAS trial was scheduled on April 16-17, with the agency initially pushing for a one- or two-year ban.

Ad

However, it was revealed that the WADA approached Jannik Sinner twice to reach an out-of-court settlement after a thorough investigation, with the Italian eventually accepting a three-month suspension attributed to his team's errors.

"All the samples of the tests taken by Sinner in the 12 months preceding the two positives of March last year were checked," the WADA’s General Counsel Ross Wenzel told Sky Italy.

Ad

"The response from all the laboratories on such a large number of samples was that nothing was found. Whatever people may think of this case, it is clear that this is not a case of doping or improper conduct,” he added.

Jannik Sinner’s suspension is set to last through May 4. The Italian will resume his campaign in front of his home crowd at the Masters 1000 event in Rome (May 7-18) ahead of the French Open.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback