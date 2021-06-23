Jannik Sinner stars on the cover of GQ Italy, says discrimination of all kinds bothers him

Italy's teenage sensation Jannik Sinner recently took to Twitter to share a photo of himself on the cover of men's magazine GQ Italy. The 19-year-old can be seen sporting a suave Gucci suit and shirt.

Sinner thanked GQ and hailed his partnership with Gucci, who provided the Italian with some fashionable clothing for the shoot.

"Thank you GQ. This was an awesome day," Sinner wrote on his Twitter handle. "Gucci, just the beginning."

Sinner posed for multiple photos for the international men's magazine. In the cover, the 19-year-old is seen sporting an elegant peacock-blue colored suit, under which he's wearing a white shirt with thin blue stripes.

In a second photo, the Italian is seen donning a brown Gucci leather coat and pants, a look he pulls off effortlessly.

Thank you GQ. This was an awesome day 🙏@gucci just the beginning 👔@GQitalia pic.twitter.com/yXOmN9kF5C — Jannik Sinner (@janniksin) June 23, 2021

Jannik Sinner (Credit: GQ Italy)

"The rhythms of my life changed, I wasn't used to long workouts" - Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner was also questioned on a few offbeat topics, right from the lessons he had learned in his hometown to his time training under Luka Cvjetkovic.

The Italian hails from San Candido, a village in northern Italy located at an altitude of nearly 4,000 ft. Having spent most of his life in the mountains, Sinner laid out a few differences between the people from his hometown and the rest of Europe.

"You know, we mountain folk are a little different," he said. "For us the best thing is to work, go straight to the goal without losing too much energy."

The Italian hailed his parents for teaching him not to have any kind of prejudice growing up.

"The first thing is respect, for others and for oneself. Each of us is the same. Discrimination of all kinds bothers me: I was lucky enough to have parents who have passed on a lot to me," Sinner said.

Growing up, Sinner stayed at the home of his Croatian coach Luka Cvjetkovic. The Italian said he had no problem being away from his family, but admitted that communicating was often difficult.

"They put me in the home of Luka Cvjetkovic, Croatian coach. He had two children and a dog, I felt at home. Only problem: the language. I had the basics of Italian. When Luka was not at home, I had to express myself in gestures with others. The rhythms of my life changed. I wasn't used to long workouts. The first two weeks I fell asleep immediately," Sinner said.

