Jannik Sinner takes explosive decision to hire Rafael Nadal's ex-coach

Jannik Sinner has finally found a solid replacement for his former coach Darren Cahill, bringing on board a member from Rafael Nadal's team. The news comes shortly after his tough loss to Carlos Alcaraz in the 2025 Italian Open final.

Earlier during the Australian Open, which Sinner won, he had announced midway through the tournament that Cahill would be parting ways with his team after the season. The duo began working together in 2022 and enjoyed a highly successful partnership, clinching three Grand Slam titles and several other major achievements.

Cahill later explained the reason behind their split, saying he believes that a coaching partnership should ideally last around four to five years. He added that with Simone Vagnozzi still in the team, the Italian remains in good hands and stressed that there were no hard feelings.

Now, it looks like Jannik Sinner has found the ideal replacement for the Aussie. According to Bolshe!, the Italian is reportedly in talks with Carlos Moya, Rafael Nadal’s former coach. The two are expected to begin their partnership in 2026. Other coaches he reportedly considered were Boris Becker, Renzo Furlan, and Ivan Ljubicic.

Moya stepped in as Rafael Nadal’s head coach in 2017 after Toni Nadal stepped away from the role. He became an integral part of the team, helping guide the Spaniard to eight Grand Slam titles and remaining in his corner until his retirement in 2024.

