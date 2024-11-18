Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz rivalry in 2024: Who won what in big titles

The world of tennis saw another high-profile rivalry develop in 2024 between Italy's Jannik Sinner and Spain's Carlos Alcaraz. The duo distinguished themselves apart from the rest of the field, in terms of getting results in the bigger events.

Sinner and Alcaraz met each other three times on the Tour in 2024, with Alcaraz winning all three encounters, at the BNP Paribas Open (semifinal), French Open (semifinal), and the China Open (Beijing).

However, when it comes to overall season results, the Italian seems to be ahead of his Spanish rival. Let's look at who had a better overall season in 2024 between the game's two brightest young stars.

Jannik Sinner (Eight titles- two Majors, three Masters 1000, ATP Finals, and two ATP 500)

Jannik Sinner (Getty)

Jannik Sinner owned the 2024 ATP season, with eight titles to his name and only lost six times in the calendar year. The Italian started the season with a bang by winning his Maiden Major title in Melbourne (Australian Open), in a thrilling five-set clash against Daniil Medvedev. He clinched an ATP 500 title in Rotterdam and then, went on to win the Masters 1000 title in Miami.

Trending

The clay-court season was the only phase in 2024, where Sinner failed to win a title. He reached the semifinals of the Masters 1000 event in Monte-Carlo (lost to Stefanos Tsitispas) and the French Open (lost to Carlos Alcaraz). He started the grass court season, with his maiden title on the surface, winning the Terra Wortmann Open in Halle. However, he could not continue his success at Wimbledon, losing to Daniil Medvedev in five sets in the quarterfinals.

Post Wimbledon, Sinner was unstoppable. The Italian won two Masters 1000 titles in Cincinnati and Shanghai and secured his second Major victory at the US Open. He finished the season with another feather in his cap, winning the ATP Finals in Turin, and finishing as the World No. 1 for the first time in his career. His win/loss record for the season stands at 70-6.

Carlos Alcaraz (Four titles- two Majors, one Masters 1000, one ATP 500)

Carlos Alcaraz (Getty)

2024 was a topsy-turvy season for Carlos Alcaraz. The Spaniard started the season with a quarterfinal loss at the Australian Open at the hands of Alexander Zverev. He recovered well after the setback, winning the Masters 1000 event in Indian Wells, but failed to hold on to the form as he lost consecutive quarterfinals in Miami and Madrid.

The 21-year-old then started his golden run in 2024, winning his third Major title at the French Open, against Alexander Zverev in the final. He continued his success on the grass as well, successfully defending his Wimbledon title, in a dominant final against Novak Djokovic. The Spaniard rode the wave of momentum at the Paris Olympics but lost to Djokovic in the final.

This loss seemed to put Alcaraz off track for the rest of the season. He had an early round exit at the Cincinnati Open, losing to Gael Monfils, followed by arguably the biggest upset of 2024 when he lost to Botic van de Zandschulp in the second round of the US Open. However, after that, the Spaniard went on a 12-match win streak, which saw him win his fourth title of the season at the China Open.

However, the end was not par for Alcaraz, as he had unexpected losses to Tomas Machac and Ugo Humbert in Shanghai and Bercy respectively. At the ATP Finals in Turin, he bowed out of the group stage with one win (Andrey Rublev), and two losses ( Casper Ruud, Alexander Zverev). His win/loss stands at 53-13 for 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback