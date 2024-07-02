Jannik Sinner vs Matteo Berrettini, Wimbledon 2024, 2R: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner will face his fellow Italian Matteo Berrettini in an exciting second-round contest at the 2024 Wimbledon on Wednesday, July 3. The top seed began his campaign at the All England Club with a 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 win over Yannick Hanfmann.

Berrettini needed four sets to get past Marton Fucsovics in his opener as he beat him 7-6 (3), 6-2, 3-6, 6-1. The 28-year-old is a former runner-up at the venue, going down to Novak Djokovic in the 2021 final.

Sinner, on the other hand, made the semifinals here last year, his best showing at Wimbledon thus far. He was shown the door by Djokovic as well. The 22-year-old captured his first title on grass in Halle last month. He won his maiden Major title at the Australian Open earlier this year as well.

Trending

Sinner has an incredible 39-3 record this season and has swept aside the competition with ease. Two of his three losses have come at the hands of his next-gen rival Carlos Alcaraz.

Berrettini and Sinner have faced off once before, with the latter coming out on top. He didn't drop his serve even once throughout his 6-4, 6-3 win at last year's Canadian Open.

Sinner is in even better form compared to last year but Berrettini is no pushover on grass. This has all the makings of a memorable showdown, so here are all the details regarding their upcoming match:

Jannik Sinner vs Matteo Berrettini match schedule

The two will contest their second-round match on Centre Court on Wednesday, July 3.

Date: July 3, 2024.

Time: Approx. 6:00 p.m. BST, 7:00 p.m. CEST, 1:00 p.m. ET, and 10:30 p.m. IST.

Jannik Sinner vs Matteo Berrettini streaming details

Jannik Sinner at the 2024 Wimbledon. (Photo: Getty)

Viewers from the following countries can watch them go toe-to-toe live on the following channels and sites:

USA - ESPN, Tennis Channel

UK - BBC, Eurosport

Canada - TSN/RDS, ESPN International

Australia - Nine Network, Stan Sport

Italy - Sky Italia, NOW

Germany - Prime Video

India - Star Sports, Disney + Hotstar

Spain - Movistar+

Serbia - Sportklub RTS

Greece - Novasports

Ukraine - Setanta Sports

Tunisia - beIN Sports MENA

Poland - Polsat Sport

Norway, Bulgaria, Belgium - Eurosport

Latin/South America - ESPN International

Japan - NHK, WOWOW

China - CCTV, IQIYI, Shanghai TV

Southeast Asia - SPOTV, SPOTV 2, SPOTV NOW

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Fans ridicule Alexander Zverev's "most open Wimbledon" assessment