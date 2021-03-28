Jannik Sinner can't wait to play Lorenzo Musetti, says he and his countryman are "very different in character and game"

Until last week, Jannik Sinner was the youngest player in the top 100 of the ATP rankings. Now that mantle has been taken over by countryman Lorenzo Musetti, who is about six months younger than Sinner.

Both the young Italians are through to the third round of the ongoing Miami Open. Seeded 21st, Jannik Sinner defeated Hugo Gaston in straight sets to set up a third-round showdown against 14th seed Karen Khachanov. Meanwhile, Lorenzo Musetti upset Benoit Paire to set up a clash against former US Open winner Marin Cilic.

In a recent interview, Sinner revealed that he was looking forward to playing his countryman in an important match. The two are yet to face off on the ATP tour, and given that they are in opposite halves of the Miami draw, Sinner might have to wait a little while longer for his wish to come true.

"It would be nice to train together," Jannik Sinner stated. "But what I really can't wait to do is face him in an important match. To understand how he moves on the court, how he is in the game, see at what level I am against someone like him."

(Quotes have been translated using Google Translate)

"I'd like to get to know him better" - Jannik Sinner on Lorenzo Musetti

Lorenzo Musetti at the Miami Open in Miami Gardens, Florida

Jannik Sinner went on to reveal that he and Lorenzo Musetti are not very close, having interacted only a couple of times so far. But Sinner claimed he would like to change that, especially since they belong to the same age group.

"We don't know each other well," said Sinner. "We met a couple of times, we exchanged a few words. I'd like to get to know him better since we are the same age."

Advertisement

While Jannik Sinner is known for his big and powerful groundstrokes, Musetti has caught the attention of many with his varied game which is based on touch and finesse. Sinner agreed that the variety Musetti offers is something he needs to still incorporate in his own game.

"It's true, we are very different, in terms of character and game," Sinner said. "He hits the ball very hard, he is very good at moving it, at changing. I still have to learn and in this, he is perhaps now a better player than me."