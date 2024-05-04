In a shocking but unsurprising development, World No. 2 Jannik Sinner has announced his withdrawal from the 2024 Italian Open, citing the hip injury he sustained at the Madrid Open this week.

Sinner reached the quarterfinals in Madrid but withdrew ahead of his clash against Felix Auger-Aliassime. Having injured his hip during his previous clashes at the Masters 1000 event, the Italian opted to play it safe rather than risk exaggerating the injury.

Doubts loomed over his participation in his home tournament in Rome next, especially keeping in mind the French Open following the event. On Saturday, though, the 22-year-old put those doubts to bed, confirming that he has not yet recovered enough to play at the Italian Open.

Jannik Sinner emphasized that he's saddened to miss the opportunity to play in front of his home fans and promised to make a visit to Rome in the midst of the tournament.

The World No. 2 added that he and his team will strive hard to make sure that he's fit enough to compete in Roland Garros, where Sinner will look to win his second Grand Slam title of the season.

"It’s not easy to write this message but after talking to doctors and specialists again about my hip problems I have to announce that unfortunately I won’t be able to play in Rome. Obviously I am very sad that I didn't recover, being one of my favorite tournaments ever. I couldn’t wait to come back and play at home in front of the Italian audience," Jannik Sinner wrote on Instagram (as translated from Italian).

"I'll come to Rome for a few days anyway and stop by the Italian Forum. Thank you for your messages of support much appreciated! Now I will work with my team and doctors to be ready for Roland Garros," he added.

Sinner's withdrawal comes just 24 hours after World No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz made a similar announcement, with the Spaniard opting to recover fully from the forearm injury he was nursing at the Madrid Open.

What Jannik Sinner said about his injury situation at Madrid Open

Mutua Madrid Open - Day Seven

While Jannik Sinner maintained during the Madrid Open that his injury was not too serious, the Italian did admit that he had to be more cautious considering the tournaments that lay ahead.

With the Italian now skipping the Italian Open, the major tournaments that await him next are: The French Open, Wimbledon and the Paris Olympics (taking place at Roland Garros).

"I'm not afraid, but you have to think twice because now comes Rome, Paris , then Wimbledon and then the Olympic Games . If it's a situation where it gets worse, I'll think again. We'll see how I feel tomorrow, I'm curious to see how my hip reacts after playing for two hours today," Jannik Sinner had said.

Considering all that, it comes as no surprise that the World No. 2 opted to skip the tournament in Rome, even if he had to painfully miss out on the chance to entertain his home fans.