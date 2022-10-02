Jasmin Open 2022: Women's singles draw, schedule, players, prize money, order of play & more

The main draw for the inaugural edition of the Jasmin Open has been announced and fans in Tunisia are eagerly awaiting the start of the WTA 250 tournament, which will take place in Monastir.

While most of the top players will be competing at the Ostrava Open in the Czech Republic, there is one top-10 player at the Jasmin Open, and that is none other than home favorite Ons Jabeur. World No. 13 Veronika Kudermetova is the second seed.

Other seeded players in the competition include Alize Cornet, Petra Martic, and Elise Mertens.

How old is the Jasmin Open?

This year marks the inaugural edition of the Jasmin Open.

Venue

The Skanes Family Hotel in Monastir, Tunisia, is the venue for the first edition of the Jasmin Open.

Players

World No. 2 Ons Jabeur is the marquee name at the WTA 250 event. The Tunisian is in the midst of a historic season, winning two titles and reaching two Grand Slam finals at Wimbledon and the US Open.

Jabeur is the overwhelming favorite to win the tournament and will face Ann Li in the opening round.

Second seed Veronika Kudermetova is also among the favorites to win the tournament. She has had a good season despite not winning a title so far. The Russian will take on Varvara Gracheva in the first round.

Third seed Alize Cornet has beaten some of the top players this season, including World No. 1 Iga Swiatek. She will square off against Brazilian Laura Pigossi in the first round.

Fourth seed Petra Martic is another title contender. The Croatian has produced some good performances this season, most notably reaching the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells Open and the Round of 16 at Wimbledon. She also won the Ladies Open Lausanne.

The likes of Elise Mertens, Anastasia Potapova, Magda Linette and Katerina Siniakova are the dark horses at the WTA 250 event.

Prize Money

The total prize pool at the Jasmin Open is $251,750.

Where to Watch

Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland.

beIN SPORTS - Australia, France

Canal+ - Poland

DAZN - Spain, Canada, Japan

Tennis Channel - Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Netherlands, USA

TSN - Canada

DigiSport - Hungary, Romania

iQIYI - China

NowTV - Hong Kong

Nova Sports - Greece & Cyprus

O2 TV - Czech Republic

Starhub - Singapore

