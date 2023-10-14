Jasmin Open 2023: Women's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown & more

The lengthy WTA season is finally winding down, with the 2023 Jasmin Open being one of the last tournaments of the year. It will take place from October 16-22.

Home favorite and World No. 7 Ons Jabeur was supposed to headline the draw. However, she picked up an injury while competing in Zhengzhou over the past week, forcing her to withdraw from the tournament.

Seven-time Major champion Venus Williams is now the most recognizable name in the draw. The American legend received a wildcard to compete here. Jasmine Paolini leads the pack as the top seed.

While most of the top players are missing in action, the tournament has still assembled a rather competitive field. Here's all the relevant information about this edition of the Jasmin Open:

What is the Jasmin Open?

The tournament is a relatively new addition to the WTA Tour, having made its debut just last year. It was added to the calendar to replace the scrapped tournaments in China due to the disappearance of Peng Shuai.

Tennis' growing popularity in the region due to Ons Jabeur's rise to the top was seen as another reason to establish a tournament in Tunisia. Elise Mertens won the inaugural edition in singles, while Kristina Mladenovic and Katerina Siniakova won the doubles.

The tournament is played on outdoor hardcourts and features a 32-player draw in singles, while 16 teams contest the doubles event.

Venue

The Jasmin Open will take place at the Magic Hotel Skanes in Monastir, Tunisia.

Players

Jasmine Paolini is the top seed at the 2023 Jasmin Open.

Jasmine Paolini headlines the draw as the top seed at the Jasmin Open. She's had a pretty decent season so far and reached a career high ranking of No. 31 earlier this month. The Italian could better that position with a deep run here.

Defending champion Elise Mertens is seeded second. She's had more success in doubles this year, while her results in singles have been average for the most part. Former French Open semifinalist Martina Trevisan is the third seed. She recently made it to the semifinals of the Hong Kong Open.

Lesia Tsurenko follows the trio as the fourth seed. She has been in the news for her recurring mid-match retirements and walkovers. Venus Williams returns to action following a first-round exit from the US Open.

The American hasn't been able to play a full season due to constant injuries. While she's had more losses than wins this year, she has defeated some big names like Jelena Ostapenko and Veronika Kudermetova.

Peyton Stearns, Arantxa Rus, Tatjana Maria and Anna Karolina Schmiedlova are some of the other well-known names in the fray here.

Schedule

The qualifiers will take place on October 14-15. The main draw action will commence on Monday, October 16. The quarterfinals and the semifinals will be held on Friday and Saturday respectively.

The championship round will be contested on Sunday, October 22.

Prize Money

The total prize money for the 2023 Jasmin Open is $259,303. The winner will walk away $34,228 richer along with 280 ranking points. See below for a breakdown of the prize money and points:

Round Prize Money Ranking Points Champion $34,228 280 Runner-up $20,226 180 Semifinalist $11,275 110 Quarterfinalist $6,418 60 Second round $3,920 30 First round $2,804 1

Where to watch

Viewers in the US and the UK can watch the Jasmin Open live on the following channels and sites:-

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: British fans can catch all the action live on Amazon Prime Video.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

