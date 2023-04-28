Jaume Munar demonstrated incredible sportsmanship during his second-round match against Tallon Griekspoor when he helped the injured Dutchman off the court.

The match lasted just one set but was tightly contested, with neither player being able to break the other's serve. Munar saved two break-points in the fifth game before Griekspoor saved one in the eighth.

The set went to a tiebreak and the Spaniard raced to a 3-0 lead. Griekspoor tried to fight back, but Munar gained momentum and had a few set points. In what would turn out to be the final point of the set, the Dutchman tried to volley a backhand return from his opponent, but the ball hit the net and he injured his foot in the process.

Munar was celebrating winning the opening set before he saw Griekspoor clutching the net in pain. Munar went to check on the Dutchman and helped him get off the court. Griekspoor was unable to continue, thus sealing the Spaniard's place in the third round of the Madrid Open.

Jaume Munar previously made headlines after a heated argument with Thanasi Kokkinakis during their first-round clash at the Madrid Open. During the match, the Aussie had complained to chair umpire Mohamed Lahyani about the Spaniard talking to his box. Munar intervened in the conversation and Kokkinakis told him:

"Bro you don't shut up."

The Spaniard eventually won the match 7-6(7), 7-6(3) and told Kokkinakis not to tell him to shut up during their post-match handshake, to which the Aussie replied:

"Or what."

The Tennis Letter @TheTennisLetter



Jaume Munar: “Don’t tell me to shut up again”



Thanasi Kokkinakis: “Or what?”



Madrid temperature is heating up.



Glad they seemed to work things out in the end.



Here for the handshake.Jaume Munar: “Don’t tell me to shut up again”Thanasi Kokkinakis: “Or what?”Madrid temperature is heating up.Glad they seemed to work things out in the end. Here for the handshake. Jaume Munar: “Don’t tell me to shut up again”Thanasi Kokkinakis: “Or what?”Madrid temperature is heating up. 🔥Glad they seemed to work things out in the end. https://t.co/3PBigbjSwY

Jaume Munar will face Matteo Arnaldi in the third round of the Madrid Open

Jaume Munar in action at the Gijon Open

Jaume Munar will face Italian qualifier Matteo Arnaldi in the third round of the Madrid Open. The 22-year-old booked his place by scripting one of the upsets of the tournament in the second round, beating Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-4.

Munar and Arnaldi recently locked horns in the first round of the Barcelona Open, which the Italian won 6-3, 6-4. They previously met in the opening round of an ATP Challenger event in Perugia in 2022, with the Spaniard winning 6-2, 7-5.

The winner of the clash between Munar and Arnaldi wins will face either Yannick Hanfmann or Daniel Altmaier in the fourth round of the Madrid Open.

