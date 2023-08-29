In a heart-warming moment, Jelena Ostapenko embraced two young fans after her opening-round victory at the US Open 2023 on Monday (August 28).

Ostapenko kicked off her US Open campaign on Court 12 against World No. 35 Jasmine Paolini. The match concluded in the Latvian's favor on a 6-2, 4-6, 6-1 scoreline after one hour and 48 minutes of play.

The 2017 French Open champion received immense crowd support during the match, and many spectators were seen holding the Latvian flag to cheer her on.

Following her win, Ostapenko went over to the stands to greet the fans who were waiting to meet her. She also gifted her wrist band as a memento to a lucky young fan. The 26-year-old then patiently asked the kids if they had a marker for her to give her autograph on the tennis ball they were holding.

Ostapenko, who is otherwise known for her mercurial personality on the court as well as her general contempt for her opponents, had a beaming smile on her face as she went on to warmly hug the two kids in the front row.

You can watch the heartwarming moment here:

Jelena Ostapenko to take on Elina Avanesyan in the second round of the 2023 US Open

Jelena Ostapenko at the 2023 US Open

Jelena Ostapenko hasn't had encouraging results in the ongoing North American hardcourt swing, suffering first and second-round exits, respectively, at the Canadian Open and the Cincinnati Open.

The former World No. 5 is in pursuit of her second Grand Slam title at the US Open, having won her maiden Major trophy more than six years ago - at the French Open in 2017. She is also aiming for seventh career title, and her second of the season, after her Birmingham glory.

However, it is worth noting that the player has yet to obtain a significant result as the Grand Slam in New York. She has made six previous appearances, but has not reached the second week of the event thus far.

Ostapenko’s best result at the US Open has been third-round exits in 2017, 2018 and 2019. The Latvian, who crashed out in the opening round against China’s Qinwen Zheng last year, will hope to turn the corner this time around.

Jelena Ostapenko features in Iga Swiatek’s quarter and is headed for a potential clash with the World No. 1 in the fourth round.

Currently through to the second round with victory over Jasmine Paolini, the World No. 21 will next face Russia’s Elina Avanesyan for a spot in the Round of 32.