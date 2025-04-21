Jelena Ostapenko sends consoling message to Aryna Sabalenka after Belarusian's heartbreaking Stuttgart loss

Jelena Ostapenko upset World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the 2025 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix final to capture her maiden title of the season. She was a 6-4, 6-1 in the final played at Stuttgart.

The winner at the tournament has the extra incentive of winning a Porsche Macan Turbo, provided by the title sponsor. Both Ostapenko and Sabalenka had been vocal of their desire to drive home the SUV.

Post her win, Ostapenko sent out a message to console her opponent during the trophy presentation ceremony. She congratulated her on a solid week before taking note of how much Sabalenka wanted to take home the Porsche, saying she hopes that the World No. 1 gets to achieve the goal some other year.

"Congrats [Aryna Sabalenka] on a great week! I think you hate me now because you wanted this car so badly, but I'm sure you'll get it another time, and I mean, it's great to share the court with you. You're such a champion. So, congrats to you and your team," Jelena Ostapenko said.

Ostapenko went on to express her gratitude to the fans in Stuttgart for supporting her all week. She also thanked her team for always being by her side no matter the results.

"First of all guys, thank you so much for this atmosphere here. It's amazing. I just love to play here. Thank you so much," Jelena Ostapenko said.

"Thanks to my team who are always supporting me and in good and bad days, It's not always easy with me, but thank you so much for being by my side," she added.

Jelena Ostapenko proclaims her love for Stuttgart after beating Aryna Sabalenka to capture maiden title

Jelena Ostapenko at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix. (Source: Getty)

Following her win over Aryna Sabalenka, Jelena Ostapenko proclaimed her love for the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, saying she awaits the tournament right from the start of every calendar year.

The Latvian went on to thank all those involved in hosting the tournament, including the sponsors and the ball kids, for making the players feel the most comfortable.

"I really love to play this tournament and every time I come here, I enjoy it so much, and I'm waiting the whole time, like when the year is on, I'm waiting to come here because I'm in this tournament," Jelena Ostapenko said.

"It's amazing atmosphere, and it's just amazing tournament. Everything is on a very high level. Thank you to all the sponsors, Porsche, and everyone who is making this tournament possible, ball kids as well, you're doing great job this week, and I mean thanks everyone for just for making this week. amazing for me. I mean, I hope to be back next year, and I'm just like, really happy today."

Ostapenko played some of her best tennis over the course of the tournament, beating both the World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and the World No. 2 Iga Swiatek enroute to capturing her first title of the season.

