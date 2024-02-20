Jelena Ostapenko's exchange with a ball kid at the 2024 Dubai Tennis Championships has sparked hilarious reactions from tennis fans.

Ninth seed Ostapenko squared off against Xiyu Wang in the WTA 1000 event's first round on Monday, February 19. The Latvian started on the back foot, as she struggled to keep up with her opponent's strong serve. Wang won six aces in two games to claim the opening set.

However, Ostapenko steered a comeback in the second set. She broke, courtesy of a couple of double faults from the Chinese. The 26-year-old maintained her momentum to wrap the the third set as she won the match 5-7, 6-2, 6-3.

Midway through the third set, a ball kid accidentally bumped into Ostapenko. The Latvian known for her aggressive approach and antics on-court, however, dealt with the situation pleasantly. She lay hold of the girl before passing a welcoming smile.

Expand Tweet

It has been only a few days since Ostapenko was involved in a controversy with Victoria Azarenka at the Qatar Open. Presumably frustrated by her defeat, she offered her racket to Azarenka for a tap instead of a proper handshake. The Latvian's behavior did not sit well with fans.

That said, Ostapenko's exchange with the ball kid has got fans on social media posting hilarious comments on her contrasting natures.

One fan joked that Ostapenko would have "smashed" her racket on the kid if she was three break points down.

"She would've smashed her racket into that little girl if she had to face 3 BPs I just know it," the fan wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Another fan maintained that the ball kid was "lucky" that Ostapenko remained kind to her.

"She's very kind to the ball kid. Lucky ball kid," the fan's tweet read.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"I thought the score was 5-2" - Jelena Ostapenko admits that she lost track of the score towards the end of the match

Jelena Ostapenko in action at the 2024 Dubai Duty Tennis Championships

Jelena Ostapenko admitted that she had lost track of the score toward the end of her first-round match against Xiyu Wang at the Dubai Tennis Championships.

During her on-court interview, the Latvian said she thought the score was 5-2 in the final set when it was actually 6-3.

"I thought the score was 5-2, and when it was 6-3, I was like, 'What's happening?'," Ostapenko said.

Ostapenko maintained that she was all set to continue playing while the match was already over.

"It's the first time I miscounted the score in my life, maybe since juniors. I was ready to play more, and the match was already over!," she added.

Jelena Ostapenko will next face Lulu Sun in the second round. This will be their first meeting on the tour. The Latvian will be keen to continue her amazing run in 2024 when she faces Sun on Tuesday.