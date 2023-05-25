Jennifer Brady was all set to return to tennis at the French Open 2023 after being on the sidelines for nearly two years. However, those plans have been derailed as the American tennis star has withdrawn from the second Grand Slam of the year.

Brady last played on the WTA tour at the Cincinnati 2021, where she pulled out of her second-round match after suffering a knee injury. She has since been nursing that injury and was hoping to make a comeback to professional tennis at the French Open 2023.

The 28-year-old, currently unranked, entered the main draw via protected rankings.

However, Jennifer Brady has now decided against playing in Paris next week after suffering a new foot injury, as reported by tennis journalist Christopher Clarey. The former World No. 13 will now be replaced by a lucky loser in the main draw.

Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 @christophclarey



Was set to play in French Open but withdrew today with a new and hopefully minor foot injury.



Game needs her (and her forehand) back



#getty Setback for American Jennifer Brady, US Open semifinalist & Aussie Open finalist who was so close to coming back after nearly 2 years outWas set to play in French Open but withdrew today with a new and hopefully minor foot injury.Game needs her (and her forehand) back Setback for American Jennifer Brady, US Open semifinalist & Aussie Open finalist who was so close to coming back after nearly 2 years outWas set to play in French Open but withdrew today with a new and hopefully minor foot injury.Game needs her (and her forehand) back#getty https://t.co/dLldCPZgP9

A look into Jennifer Brady's career before injury hampered her progress

Jennifer Brady at Australian Open 2021

Jennifer Brady was touted as one of the brightest prospects in American women's tennis. She won her first WTA tour title at the Lexington Open 2020 without dropping a set or facing a tiebreak. She defeated the likes of Heather Watson, Magda Linette, Marie Bouzková, Coco Gauff, and Jil Teichmann.

After clinching silverware on the WTA tour, Brady entered the US Open 2020 as the No. 28 seed. She sailed into her first Grand Slam semi-final without dropping a set. Sge defeated Anna Blinkova (first round), Cici Bellis (second round), Carolina Garcia (third round), 2016 champion and former World No. 1, Angelique Kerber (fourth round) and Yulia Putintseva (quarter-final).

Her fairytale run was ultimately halted by eventual champion Naomi Osaka, 6-7 (1), 6-3, 3-6.

Jennifer Brady bettered her performance from New York in Melbourne next year, reaching her maiden Grand Slam final at the Australian Open 2021. Brady, the No. 22 seed, swept aside Donna Vekic (fourth round), Jessica Pegula (quarter-final), and Karolina Muchova (semi-final) to set up another matchup with Naomi Osaka. The Japanese again got the better of the American 4-6, 3-6, and clinched the trophy in Melbourne.

Thanks to the success in Australia, Brady rose to her career-best singles of World No. 13 in February 2021.

After that campaign, Brady struggled to find form and did not make another WTA final. She also withdrew from multiple tournaments and was seen in extreme pain in her third-round withdrawal from the French Open 2021 against Coco Gauff.

Brady then suffered a knee injury during her second-round match against Jelena Ostapenko at the Cincinnati Open 2021 and has been on a hiatus since.

Poll : 0 votes