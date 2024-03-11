Jennifer Capriati makes controversial statement on 'burnout' narrative: "If it was never relentlessly pushed, it would never happen"

Jennifer Capriati has taken a rather controversial stance regarding 'burnout' culture prevailing in modern society, dismissing it as an "agenda" of the press to create controversy and the make the public believe that it was something serious.

For those unaware, "burnout" is a term used to refer to the diminishing of one's physical and mental capablitiles as a result of prolonged stress and is often used in reference highly demanding professions. Many noted athletes and celebrities have spoken up about experiencing burnout in their professional lives, often taking a break from their careers to mentally rejuvenate themselves.

While Naomi Osaka did not use the exact term, the four-time Grand Slam champion made it clear that her mental health struggles made it impossible for her to enjoy the game before taking a break from tennis a few years ago. American gymnast Simone Biles has also expressed a similar sentiment, as have the likes of Rihanna and Queen Latifa.

Capriati, however, begged to differ, taking to social media to cry out against the "targeting" of young girls with this narrative. In fact, the former World No. 1 is of the opinion that if the concept of burnout was not "relentlessly" pushed by the media, it would never happen.

"This burnout narrative needs to be put to end. It’s the agenda of the press to create controversy to sell and make the public believe. They are putting these beliefs in young girls minds and always target young girls. If it was never relentlessly pushed it would never happen," Capriati tweeted.

Jennifer Capriati herself took a short break from tennis before returning to action

What makes Jennifer Capriati's recent statements all the more interesting is the fact that the American herself had to take a short break from tennis in the mid 1990s, a low period in which she was arrested for shoplifting and marijuana possession.

Capriati was very much bothered by how the press perceived her after her return, once breaking down in tears at a US Open press conference after being overwhelmed by how her past was always brought up by the media.

"I just was tired of all the questions about my past, just all the mystery. Just once and for all, I wanted to get it over with. I mean, I'm tired of like every time I read something about myself, I always read that little tidbit about the past. I just hope by doing this, it will sort of just end that chapter, and I can start a new life," Capriati said.

"I'm going to start crying. It's nothing bad, it's just, it's just a little overwhelming, that's all. I just wish I didn't have to talk about this stuff all the time," she added.

A point of note is that all three of Capriati's Grand Slams came after her break, and she also became the World No. 1 in that period (2001-02).