Jenson Brooksby could become the youngest American quarterfinalist at Indian Wells since Robby Ginepri in 2003 if he beats Cameron Norrie

21-year-old Jenson Brooksby is on the verge of registering his name in the history books as he will be bidding to become the youngest American men's quarterfinalist at the Indian Wells Masters 2022 since 20-year-old Robby Ginepri in 2003.

Interestingly, neither Ginepri nor Roddick could make it past the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells Masters 2003. While the former suffered a defeat against Lleyton Hewitt, who eventually went on to win the title, Roddick fell to Reiner Schuttler, who lost to Gustavo Kuerten in the semifinal.

Chris Oddo @TheFanChild Per @ATPMediaInfo : "Brooksby, 21, bids to become the youngest American men’s quarter-finalist at Indian Wells since 20-year-olds Robby Ginepri and Andy Roddick in 2003." Per @ATPMediaInfo: "Brooksby, 21, bids to become the youngest American men’s quarter-finalist at Indian Wells since 20-year-olds Robby Ginepri and Andy Roddick in 2003."

World No. 43 Jenson Brooksby broke into the headlines after he reached the finals of the 2021 Hall of Fame Open. He became the second-youngest finalist in the tournament's 45-year-old history, but lost to Kevin Anderson in straight sets.

The 2022 tennis season is also proving to be great for the 21-year-old player as he is already the runner-up at the Dallas Open, losing to Reilly Opelka in the finals. Despite the defeat, the American broke through the top-50 following his great campaign at the Dallas Open.

Sportskeeda Tennis @SK__Tennis



Interestingly all 3 of his ATP titles have come in USA and in the month of February



📸 Dallas Open | Twitter



#ReillyOpelka #DallasOpen #Tennis Reilly Opelka won third ATP title of his career in Dallas after beating his compatriot Jenson BrooksbyInterestingly all 3 of his ATP titles have come in USA and in the month of February📸 Dallas Open | Twitter Reilly Opelka won third ATP title of his career in Dallas after beating his compatriot Jenson Brooksby 🏆Interestingly all 3 of his ATP titles have come in USA and in the month of February 😮📸 Dallas Open | Twitter#ReillyOpelka #DallasOpen #Tennis https://t.co/oLNnSfi0Cb

Brooksby stunned the tennis world after he defeated World No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the third round of the Indian Wells Masters 2022 on Tuesday. The young American player made a phenomenal comeback after losing the first set, winning the match with a final scoreline of 1-6, 6-3, 6-2.

TENNIS @Tennis



secures his first Top 10 win by surging past No. 5-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas, 1-6, 6-3, 6-2, in the third round.



Brooksby awaits the winner of the 2021 final rematch between Norrie and Basilashvili.



Scores: Leveling up! @JensonBrooksby secures his first Top 10 win by surging past No. 5-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas, 1-6, 6-3, 6-2, in the third round.Brooksby awaits the winner of the 2021 final rematch between Norrie and Basilashvili. #IndianWells Scores: tennis.com/scores Leveling up! 💯@JensonBrooksby secures his first Top 10 win by surging past No. 5-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas, 1-6, 6-3, 6-2, in the third round.Brooksby awaits the winner of the 2021 final rematch between Norrie and Basilashvili.#IndianWells Scores: tennis.com/scores https://t.co/nOKWhpuffl

Before his match against Tsitsipas, Brooksby defeated Tokyo Olympics 2020 silver medalist Karen Khachanov in straight sets to cement his place in the third round of the 2022 Indian Wells Masters. Intriguingly, he even bageled the Russian player in the first set of the match.

Jenson Brooksby set to lock horns against Cameron Norrie in the fourth round of Indian Wells

Jenson Brooksby at the 2022 Indian Wells Masters

Brooksby can only achieve the aforementioned milestone if he manages to win his fourth-round clash at the Indian Wells Masters 2022 on Thursday, where he will be encountering Great Britain's Cameron Norrie. The Brit is currently the defending champion at the tournament and defeated Nikoloz Basilashvili in the third round, in a rematch of last year's final.

Tick Tock Tennis @TickTockTennis Norrie Repeats in Indian Wells



No. Not the title just yet. But, he did win a rematch of last year's final by almost the exact same score



After defeating Nikoloz Basilashvili, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the 2021 final, Cam Norrie bests the Georgian 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 in the 3rd round this year Norrie Repeats in Indian WellsNo. Not the title just yet. But, he did win a rematch of last year's final by almost the exact same scoreAfter defeating Nikoloz Basilashvili, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the 2021 final, Cam Norrie bests the Georgian 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 in the 3rd round this year https://t.co/LNORiBaU2K

The two will be crossing each other's paths for the first time at the Indian Wells Masters and their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Also Read: "We've got Reilly Opelka, Brooksby, Fritz, Paul, Tiafoe, Johnson & Isner, we would be a great law firm" - Pam Shriver on American resurgence at Indian Wells

Edited by Keshav Gopalan