Jessica Pegula beams with joy as $160M-worth Matthew McConaughey sends her an endearing message after ATX Open meeting

Jessica Pegula was delighted after Matthew McConaughey, the $160 million-worth Hollywood icon (as per Celebrity Net Worth), sent her a heartwarming message following their meeting at the ATX Open. McConaughey attended Pegula's semifinal win over Ajla Tomljanovic at the WTA 250 event.

On Saturday, March 1, Pegula clashed against Tomljanovic for the pair's third WTA Tour-level meeting. The head-to-head going into the match was 1-1. The American won the first set 6-1 and looked all set to register a commanding victory, but the Australian leveled things up by winning the second set 6-4. Ultimately, though, it was Pegula who clinched the third set 6-3 and sealed her spot in the final.

Matthew McConaughey met Jessica Pegula in person, and the two were captured on camera shaking hands. Pegula previously reached the final of the Adelaide International, which she lost to compatriot and good friend Madison Keys.

Later, McConaughey took to X (formerly Twitter) and penned an encouraging message for the WTA No. 4, writing:

"I hear you @JPegula, see you in Finals tomorrow at ATX."

Overjoyed after taking notice of the message following their in-person meeting at Austin's Westwood Country Club, Pegula replied:

"😂🙌🏼 thanks for coming out to support!"

Pegula was asked about the Academy Award-winning actor showing up to support her in Austin.

"I got to win, crap!" - Jessica Pegula on nerves before ATX Open SF due to meeting with Matthew McConaughey

Jessica Pegula (Source: Getty)

During her post-match, on-court interview following her ATX Open semifinal win over Ajla Tomljanovic, Jessica Pegula was quizzed about her thoughts on performing with Matthew McConaughey watching on from the stands. In response, the 2024 US Open runner-up revealed that she was "starstruck" when McConaughey met her ahead of the contest and felt the pressure to win.

"Yeah it was really cool. I actually got to meet him before the match, so I was a little starstruck. He seems really cool. I'm hoping he enjoyed the match today. So it's really cool for him to come out and support. I definitely did not have that on my bingo card, seeing him 30 minutes before the match. So I was like, "Ah! That's pretty cool! I got to win, crap!"," Pegula said.

No. 1 seed Pegula's final challenge at the 2025 ATX Open will be to get the better of the fifth-seeded McCartney Kessler. The encounter will mark 25-year-old Kessler and 31-year-old Pegula's maiden WTA Tour-level meeting. Interestingly, Kessler has also reached the doubles final at the event, partnering Zhang Shuai.

