Jessica Pegula becomes first player since Serena Williams to reach Canadian Open semifinals in her first two tournament main draw appearances 

Jessica Pegula defeated Yulia Putintseva 6-3, 6-3 in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Canadian Open on Friday to book her place in the last four. Pegula will now take on Simona Halep for a spot in the finals of the tournament.

With her win against the Russian-born Putintseva, Pegula became the first player to reach the semifinals at the Canadian Open in her first two tournament main draw appearances since Serena Williams.

Pegula debuted at the Canadian Open in 2021 and ended her maiden campaign with a semifinal loss at the hands of Camila Giorgi, the eventual winner.

OptaAce @OptaAce



@WTA 2 - Jessica #Pegula is the first player to reach the semifinals at the Canadian Open in her first two tournament main draw appearances since Serena #Williams (2000 and 2001). Rerun. @WTA _insider #NBO22 2 - Jessica #Pegula is the first player to reach the semifinals at the Canadian Open in her first two tournament main draw appearances since Serena #Williams (2000 and 2001). Rerun.@WTA @WTA_insider #NBO22 https://t.co/f6GnX6Pqca

The 23-time Grand Slam winner achieved the feat in 2001. In 2000, Serena Williams finished her maiden campaign as the runner-up to Martina Hingis after failing to continue in the third set because of an injury. Williams replicated her good form a year later as she took home the winner's trophy by beating Jennifer Capriati in the final.

Pegula has achieved some success this season. She had a good run at the Australian Open, where she lost to top seed Ashleigh Barty in the quarterfinals. The 28-year-old reached the Madrid Open final, where she lost to Ons Jabeur. Playing in her second Grand Slam of the year, Pegula was knocked out of Roland Garros by Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals.

The World No. 7 traveled to Toronto following a second-round defeat to Daria Saville at the Citi Open.

Jessica Pegula to lock horns with Simona Halep in Canadian Open semifinal

Simona Halep in action at the 2022 Canadian Open.

Jessica Pegula cruised past Yulia Putintseva to book her spot in the last four of the Canadian Open. Having already beaten defending champion Giorgi in the third round, Pegula will take on two-time Grand Slam winner Simona Halep in the penultimate match of the Canadian Open.

Seventh seed Halep has been on a good run at the Canadian Open and is yet to lose a set in the tournament. In her last match against Coco Gauff, Halep fired three aces to cruise past the American teenager 6-4, 7-6(2).

wta @WTA



Pegula vs. Halep

Pliskova vs. Haddad Maia



#NBO22 𝐀𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝟒...Pegula vs. HalepPliskova vs. Haddad Maia 𝐀𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝟒...🇺🇸 Pegula vs. Halep 🇷🇴🇨🇿 Pliskova vs. Haddad Maia 🇧🇷#NBO22 https://t.co/3igyQsb0UR

The winner of the clash between Pegula and Halep will face either Beatriz Haddad Maia or Karolina Pliskova in the title clash.

Edited by Anirudh